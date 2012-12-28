BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - reported it continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
Dec 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Consolidated Minerals Ltd. (Jersey) -------------------- 28-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: Jersey
Mult. CUSIP6: 209504
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Dec-2012 B-/-- B-/--
07-May-2012 B/-- B/--
12-Dec-2011 B+/-- B+/--
12-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$405 mil 8.875% nts due 05/01/2016 B- 28-Dec-2012
