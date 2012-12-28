(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings says it would likely downgrade Absolut Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to the 'B' category (from 'BB+') if the sale of the bank to Russian non-state pension fund Blagosostoyanie goes through. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Absolut's Long-term IDR already reflects the potential for the rating to be downgraded if it is sold to a weaker shareholder and will be resolved once a transaction is completed.

The level of Absolut's rating following a sale to Blagosostoyanie would probably depend, among other things, on (i) how the transaction's structure and any revisions to strategy and business model impact the bank's standalone profile; (ii) Fitch's view of the ability and willingness of the new shareholder to provide support, in case of need; and (iii) the nature of any future joint development with KIT Finance Investment Bank (OJSC) ('B'/ Stable/'b-'), which is also owned by Blagosostoyanie, given KIT-Finance's weak intrinsic credit profile. Fitch's current view of Absolut's standalone profile is reflected in its 'b' Viability Rating (VR).

On 24 December, Absolut's owner, Belgium's KBC Bank (KBCB; 'A-'/ Stable), announced that it had reached an agreement to sell its 99% stake in Absolut to a group of Russian companies that manage Blagosostoyanie's assets. The sale price is EUR0.3bn, and Blagosostoyanie will also replace about EUR0.7bn of non-equity funding provided by KBCB to Absolut. KBCB's announcement indicated that the transaction should be completed by Q213, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals. Although Blagosostoyanie has sought to structure the proposed acquisition to conform with Russian legislation on investment of pension fund assets, the reported intention of the Russian financial markets regulator, the Federal Financial Markets Service, to investigate the transaction introduces some uncertainty with respect to its completion. In Fitch's view, KBCB is likely to continue providing support to Absolut up to the moment of sale.

Fitch will conduct a full review of Absolut's ratings if and when the sale is completed. The agency expects that the planned change of owner would lead to Absolut's Long-term IDR being downgraded to the 'B' category as a result of the reduced probability of shareholder support, in case of need. At the same time, some limited support from Blagosostoyanie and entities affiliated with the fund, including JSC Russian Railways ('BBB'/Stable) may be factored into the ratings, as is the case with KIT Finance.

Absolut's VR of 'b' reflects the bank's improved asset quality, currently sizeable liquidity cushion and its solid capitalisation following recent deleveraging. Fitch understands that Absolut will not make an equity distribution prior to the sale. At the same time, the VR also considers the weak pre-impairment profitability and limited franchise (for more details of the bank's standalone credit profile, see 'Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Absolut Bank to Negative from Evolving', dated 16 October 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). To a large degree, Absolut's VR already takes into account uncertainties and potential challenges arising from the potential change of shareholder.

Blagosostoyanie has indicated that it plans to continue Absolut's development as a full-service commercial bank model with a retail focus, and to ensure continuity of the bank's management. At the same time, there is some uncertainty about the bank's future profile given the profitability and franchise challenges that it faces, and Fitch's understanding that the fund may be able to help the bank gain access to some new customers.

Blagosostoyanie was the second-largest non-state pension fund in Russia with RUB261.5bn of assets at end-9M12. Corporate retirement plans, predominantly those relating to employees of the fund's founding entity, Russian Railways, comprised about 69% of these assets. Blagosostoyanie's largest strategic investments are financial and transportation industry companies.

Absolut is a medium-sized Russian commercial bank. At end-11M12, it ranked 26th among local banks with RUB103bn of total assets, according to Fitch's 'Russian Banks Datawatch 11M12', available at www.fitchratings.com

Absolut's current ratings are:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB+'; RWN

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'

National Long-term Rating: 'AA(rus)'; RWN

Viability Rating: 'b'

Support Rating: '3'; Rating Watch Negative

Senior unsecured debt rating: 'AA(rus)'; RWN