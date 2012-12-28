(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings says it would likely downgrade Absolut Bank's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to the 'B' category (from 'BB+') if the sale of the bank to Russian
non-state pension fund Blagosostoyanie goes through. The Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on
Absolut's Long-term IDR already reflects the potential for the rating to be downgraded if it is
sold to a weaker shareholder and will be resolved once a transaction is completed.
The level of Absolut's rating following a sale to Blagosostoyanie would probably
depend, among other things, on (i) how the transaction's structure and any
revisions to strategy and business model impact the bank's standalone profile;
(ii) Fitch's view of the ability and willingness of the new shareholder to
provide support, in case of need; and (iii) the nature of any future joint
development with KIT Finance Investment Bank (OJSC) ('B'/ Stable/'b-'), which is
also owned by Blagosostoyanie, given KIT-Finance's weak intrinsic credit
profile. Fitch's current view of Absolut's standalone profile is reflected in
its 'b' Viability Rating (VR).
On 24 December, Absolut's owner, Belgium's KBC Bank (KBCB; 'A-'/ Stable),
announced that it had reached an agreement to sell its 99% stake in Absolut to a
group of Russian companies that manage Blagosostoyanie's assets. The sale price
is EUR0.3bn, and Blagosostoyanie will also replace about EUR0.7bn of non-equity
funding provided by KBCB to Absolut. KBCB's announcement indicated that the
transaction should be completed by Q213, subject to receipt of regulatory
approvals. Although Blagosostoyanie has sought to structure the proposed
acquisition to conform with Russian legislation on investment of pension fund
assets, the reported intention of the Russian financial markets regulator, the
Federal Financial Markets Service, to investigate the transaction introduces
some uncertainty with respect to its completion. In Fitch's view, KBCB is likely
to continue providing support to Absolut up to the moment of sale.
Fitch will conduct a full review of Absolut's ratings if and when the sale is
completed. The agency expects that the planned change of owner would lead to
Absolut's Long-term IDR being downgraded to the 'B' category as a result of the
reduced probability of shareholder support, in case of need. At the same time,
some limited support from Blagosostoyanie and entities affiliated with the fund,
including JSC Russian Railways ('BBB'/Stable) may be factored into the ratings,
as is the case with KIT Finance.
Absolut's VR of 'b' reflects the bank's improved asset quality, currently
sizeable liquidity cushion and its solid capitalisation following recent
deleveraging. Fitch understands that Absolut will not make an equity
distribution prior to the sale. At the same time, the VR also considers the weak
pre-impairment profitability and limited franchise (for more details of the
bank's standalone credit profile, see 'Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Absolut
Bank to Negative from Evolving', dated 16 October 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
To a large degree, Absolut's VR already takes into account uncertainties and
potential challenges arising from the potential change of shareholder.
Blagosostoyanie has indicated that it plans to continue Absolut's development as
a full-service commercial bank model with a retail focus, and to ensure
continuity of the bank's management. At the same time, there is some uncertainty
about the bank's future profile given the profitability and franchise challenges
that it faces, and Fitch's understanding that the fund may be able to help the
bank gain access to some new customers.
Blagosostoyanie was the second-largest non-state pension fund in Russia with
RUB261.5bn of assets at end-9M12. Corporate retirement plans, predominantly
those relating to employees of the fund's founding entity, Russian Railways,
comprised about 69% of these assets. Blagosostoyanie's largest strategic
investments are financial and transportation industry companies.
Absolut is a medium-sized Russian commercial bank. At end-11M12, it ranked 26th
among local banks with RUB103bn of total assets, according to Fitch's 'Russian
Banks Datawatch 11M12', available at www.fitchratings.com
Absolut's current ratings are:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB+'; RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'
National Long-term Rating: 'AA(rus)'; RWN
Viability Rating: 'b'
Support Rating: '3'; Rating Watch Negative
Senior unsecured debt rating: 'AA(rus)'; RWN