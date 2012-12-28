Dec 28 -
Rationale
The long-term issue ratings on the senior secured notes issued by U.K.-based
special-purpose vehicle Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC (CLEF) reflect a
composite of credit factors outlined below.
CLEF is the issuer of the notes used to refinance the existing debt of Groupe
Eurotunnel SA (Eurotunnel; not rated) in June 2007, which reduced the
company's debt to GBP2.84 billion from GBP6.20 billion. Eurotunnel is the parent
company that owns the two concessionaires under the Concession Agreement for
the Channel Tunnel (also called the Fixed Link): France Manche SA and The
Channel Tunnel Group Ltd.
The Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the class G1 to G6 notes is
'BBB'. The ratings on the class G notes continue to reflect the higher of the
SPURs and the ratings on the monolines that provide unconditional guarantees
for these notes. We rate the unguaranteed class A notes at 'BBB'. We also rate
the liquidity notes at 'BBB'.
The ratings on all classes of the notes reflect the following risks:
-- There is exposure to demand risk from core shuttle services and, to
some extent, railway services through the Channel Tunnel.
-- There is uncertainty regarding the Channel Tunnel's competitive
position over the medium to long term, due to the unpredictable nature of
competing transport modes between the U.K. and France.
-- The transaction is highly leveraged. Debt to equity is approximately
66%, and the average debt service coverage ratio reported for the period ended
Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.72x according to the company's annual report.
-- The relatively back-ended amortization schedule enables distributions
to shareholders in the initial years, subject to a dividend lock-up trigger.
-- The transaction has a back-ended amortization profile with final
maturity in 2050.
-- Most productivity and efficiency gains have already been achieved,
leaving the company with limited headroom on the cost side if traffic revenue
decreases.
-- As there is no currency hedge, there might be a mismatch between funds
available in euros or British pounds sterling and the amount paid in the
respective currency. However, the transaction's debt aims to replicate the
split of revenue from the U.K. (in British pounds sterling) and from the
continent (in euros).
In our view, these risks are partially mitigated by the following strengths:
-- Eurotunnel has the exclusive concession to operate the only fixed
transportation link between the U.K. and France, which runs for another 74
years until 2086.
-- A long concession, high profitability (the Fixed Link's EBITDA margin
has consistently been above 50% since 1999), and strong free cash flow
generation.
-- Management has a proven track record, with the successful
implementation of significant cost reductions and a revenue-enhancing strategy
based on market segmentation.
-- Limited capital expenditure (capex) requirements.
-- The issuer's favorable position with regard to restructuring
negotiations, if these are necessary again in the future. This is thanks to
CLEF's substitution right, coupled with the security package (which includes
the right for the security trustee to appoint an administrative receiver in
England), and provisions ensuring that the issuer retains a blocking stake in
creditors' committees.
Liquidity
CLEF benefits from a 12-month debt service reserve account, funded by the
issuance of the liquidity notes. It also has a relatively limited capex
reserve account. We anticipate that the majority of free cash (not required
for working capital purposes) will either be distributed to shareholders or
used to repurchase outstanding debt.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that, in the medium term, Eurotunnel's
traffic volumes and yields will increase steadily and at least in line with
wider economic expansion and inflation, respectively.
We could take a negative rating action if our forecast of the project's
financial profile were to deteriorate--demonstrated by a material decline in
our forecast minimum or average synthetic debt service coverage ratios. This
could occur, for example, if truck shuttle volumes were to decline by more
than 15%, or if Eurostar passenger numbers were to fall by more than 3%, in
any single year.
We could take a positive rating action if our forecast of the project's
financial profile were to improve, indicated by a substantial increase in our
projected minimum or average synthetic debt service coverage ratios. We
currently view the near-term prospects of rating upside as relatively remote.
