Summary analysis -- Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC ---------- 28-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Rationale

The long-term issue ratings on the senior secured notes issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC (CLEF) reflect a composite of credit factors outlined below.

CLEF is the issuer of the notes used to refinance the existing debt of Groupe Eurotunnel SA (Eurotunnel; not rated) in June 2007, which reduced the company's debt to GBP2.84 billion from GBP6.20 billion. Eurotunnel is the parent company that owns the two concessionaires under the Concession Agreement for the Channel Tunnel (also called the Fixed Link): France Manche SA and The Channel Tunnel Group Ltd.

The Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the class G1 to G6 notes is 'BBB'. The ratings on the class G notes continue to reflect the higher of the SPURs and the ratings on the monolines that provide unconditional guarantees for these notes. We rate the unguaranteed class A notes at 'BBB'. We also rate the liquidity notes at 'BBB'.

The ratings on all classes of the notes reflect the following risks:

-- There is exposure to demand risk from core shuttle services and, to some extent, railway services through the Channel Tunnel.

-- There is uncertainty regarding the Channel Tunnel's competitive position over the medium to long term, due to the unpredictable nature of competing transport modes between the U.K. and France.

-- The transaction is highly leveraged. Debt to equity is approximately 66%, and the average debt service coverage ratio reported for the period ended Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.72x according to the company's annual report.

-- The relatively back-ended amortization schedule enables distributions to shareholders in the initial years, subject to a dividend lock-up trigger.

-- The transaction has a back-ended amortization profile with final maturity in 2050.

-- Most productivity and efficiency gains have already been achieved, leaving the company with limited headroom on the cost side if traffic revenue decreases.

-- As there is no currency hedge, there might be a mismatch between funds available in euros or British pounds sterling and the amount paid in the respective currency. However, the transaction's debt aims to replicate the split of revenue from the U.K. (in British pounds sterling) and from the continent (in euros).

In our view, these risks are partially mitigated by the following strengths:

-- Eurotunnel has the exclusive concession to operate the only fixed transportation link between the U.K. and France, which runs for another 74 years until 2086.

-- A long concession, high profitability (the Fixed Link's EBITDA margin has consistently been above 50% since 1999), and strong free cash flow generation.

-- Management has a proven track record, with the successful implementation of significant cost reductions and a revenue-enhancing strategy based on market segmentation.

-- Limited capital expenditure (capex) requirements.

-- The issuer's favorable position with regard to restructuring negotiations, if these are necessary again in the future. This is thanks to CLEF's substitution right, coupled with the security package (which includes the right for the security trustee to appoint an administrative receiver in England), and provisions ensuring that the issuer retains a blocking stake in creditors' committees.

Liquidity

CLEF benefits from a 12-month debt service reserve account, funded by the issuance of the liquidity notes. It also has a relatively limited capex reserve account. We anticipate that the majority of free cash (not required for working capital purposes) will either be distributed to shareholders or used to repurchase outstanding debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, in the medium term, Eurotunnel's traffic volumes and yields will increase steadily and at least in line with wider economic expansion and inflation, respectively.

We could take a negative rating action if our forecast of the project's financial profile were to deteriorate--demonstrated by a material decline in our forecast minimum or average synthetic debt service coverage ratios. This could occur, for example, if truck shuttle volumes were to decline by more than 15%, or if Eurostar passenger numbers were to fall by more than 3%, in any single year.

We could take a positive rating action if our forecast of the project's financial profile were to improve, indicated by a substantial increase in our projected minimum or average synthetic debt service coverage ratios. We currently view the near-term prospects of rating upside as relatively remote.

