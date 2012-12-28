(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the lowering of its sovereign credit rating on Dec. 20, 2012 (see "Cyprus Rating Lowered To 'CCC+' On Intensifying Liquidity Risks And Burgeoning Debt Burden; Outlook Negative" published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal) has no immediate effect on the ratings or outlooks on Ronin Europe Ltd. (B/Stable/B) and S.L. Capital Services Ltd. (SLCS; B/Stable/B). These two financial institutions are Cyprus-based "core" subsidiaries of entities that are based outside of Cyprus.

On Oct. 29, 2012, we affirmed our ratings on Ronin Europe and SLCS (see "Ratings On Three Cyprus-Based Financial Institutions Affirmed Following Sovereign Downgrade") based on their "low" domestic exposure to the Cypriot economy and "core" group status under our criteria (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 2011).

Both Ronin Europe and SLCS have "low" domestic exposure because their Cypriot assets account for significantly less than 10% of their total assets. We do not expect this proportion to change materially in the medium term.

We note that our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Cyprus remains at 'AAA', in line with other eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) sovereigns. This reflects our view that there is an extremely low likelihood of the European Central Bank restricting non-sovereign access to foreign currency needed for debt servicing. The T&C assessment takes into account the full and open access to foreign currency that euro holders enjoy, and that we anticipate they will continue to benefit from in the future. If the situation were to change, however--for example, if we were to lower our T&C assessment for Cyprus--we would review the ratings on Ronin Europe and SLCS.