BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
Apr 30 -
Ratings -- Barclays Bank S.A. ------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Apr-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
29-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
31-Oct-2008 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1 bil fltg rate cedulas hipotecarias due
03/27/2016 AAA 27-Apr-2009
EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 04/27/2009: sr
secd AAA 27-Apr-2009
EUR1 bil fltg rate cedulas hipotecarias due
06/27/2019 AAA 27-Apr-2009
EUR1.1 bil fltg rate cedulas hipotecarias due
09/27/2022 AAA 27-Apr-2009
EUR800 mil fltg rate cedulas hipotecarias ser
4 due 12/27/2025 AAA 27-Apr-2009
EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 04/27/2009: sr
unsecd BBB+ 30-Apr-2012
EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 04/27/2009: sub BBB 30-Apr-2012
EUR10 bil med-term note Prog 04/27/2009: S-T
debt A-2 30-Apr-2012
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.