BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Ratings -- Banco Santander S.A. ----------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: E19798
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Apr-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
13-Feb-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
11-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 09/28/1999: sr
unsecd A- 30-Apr-2012
EUR60.101 mil 7.375% due 12/17/2012 BBB+/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR60.101 mil 7.65% sub debt due 12/12/2015 BBB+/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 09/28/1999: sub BBB+/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
SPANISH CP prog auth amt EUR1.2 bil A-2 30-Apr-2012
EUR20 bil CD PROGRAM A-2 30-Apr-2012
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.