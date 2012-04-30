BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros ------------- 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Apr-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
29-Mar-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
11-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
22-Feb-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
08-May-2007 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
===============================================================================
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.