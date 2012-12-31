(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 31 -
Summary analysis -- China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ----------------- 31-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: China
Local currency AA-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life Insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2010 AA-/-- --/--
20-Jan-2009 A+/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reflect our view that there is a
"very high" likelihood that the company will receive timely and extraordinary
support from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+). In
addition, the ratings reflect China Life's robust business franchise and
strong financial profile. Moderating these strengths are the financial risks
arising from a mismatch between the duration of the company's asset and
liabilities, and potential market volatility, given the underdevelopment of
the capital markets in China. In addition, China Life faces operational risks
stemming from its large geographical coverage, given the industry's
restrictive regulations.
We consider China Life to be a government-related entity (GRE) and believe
that there is a "very high" likelihood that the company will receive timely
and sufficient extraordinary government support in the event of financial
distress. We assess China Life's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to be 'a'.
Our view of the likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our
assessment of the following China Life characteristics:
-- Very important role to the Chinese government through supporting the
government's policy to provide social welfare to Chinese citizens.
-- Very strong linkage to the government, reflecting the government's
ultimate ownership of China Life through China Life Insurance (Group) Co. (not
rated). The government appears to have influence over the appointment of China
Life's senior management. The government provided support to China Life's
parent holding company: insurance policies written prior to 1999 have high
guarantee rates through a fund that the Ministry of Finance provided. These
policies were transferred to the parent company when China Life was listed in
2003.
China Life's competitive position within China remains very strong despite a
slight loss of market share in recent years due to the continued growth of
other players and the impact of a drop in business through bancassurance
channels. China Life accounted for more than 30% of the industry's gross
premiums written in the first nine months of 2012. The company has a big
competitive advantage over its peers due to its vast nationwide distribution
network and the largest number of insurance agents (at about 682,000 as of end
of June 30, 2012) in China. The company also has a strong position in the
bancassurance market, with about 96,000 outlets through different banks all
over the country. In 2011, China Life's business growth slowed, mainly due to
local regulatory changes for bancassurance. In 2012, this trend reversed
because the company strengthened its teams of individual agents and introduced
new traditional products to the market, such as "Kangning Whole Life 2012." We
expect China Life's growth rate to be less than 10% in coming years, which
would be in line with the market average.
We view China Life's financial profile as strong, although it has weakened
marginally due to lower capitalization. The company's operating performance
deteriorated in 2011 and 2012 due to significant investment impairment losses
amid a weak capital market in China. China Life's annualized return on average
assets dropped to 1.16% in the first half of 2012 from 1.24% in 2011 and 2.56%
in 2010. We expect the operating performance to be under pressure for 2012 due
to potential volatility in the domestic capital markets.
Meanwhile, we expect China Life's capitalization to stay at a moderately
strong level despite the pressure to support growth. In June 2012, the company
issued Chinese renminbi (RMB) 28 billion in subordinated debt and a further
RMB10 billion issuance in November 2012, signaling a continuing need to fund
expansion with debt. However, China Life's debt leverage and interest coverage
are still within our tolerance levels for the rating. The company's good
access to capital markets and potential government support its strong
flexibility.
China Life invests conservatively in good quality, long-duration assets.
Nevertheless, we view the underdeveloped domestic capital markets and
regulatory restrictions on investments as constraints on the company's ability
to manage its asset-liability mismatch. The company has held assets with
significant risk levels in recent years; about 10% of its total holdings are
in equities. Despite that, the insurer's investment portfolio is prudent, in
our view, because most of its asset allocation is in government and
government-agency bonds, and cash deposits. The bonds mostly have maturities
of more than five years.
China Life is exposed to significant operational risks compared with peers
given its very large size and extremely diversified geographic spread across
China. The company has made good progress in risk management through
provincial centralization to improve efficiency and reduce operational risks
since it listed in 2003. However, we believe China Life has a limited ability
to manage increasing risk complexity.
Enterprise risk management
China Life's enterprise risk management is adequate, in our opinion. The
company adopts a traditional and silo-based approach rather than a more
holistic approach. China Life monitors risks through its risk and internal
control committee. The committee, headed by the CEO, comprises senior
managers.
We consider China Life's overall risk awareness to be adequate although the
company does not have a chief risk officer. The establishment of individual
risk departments within provincial branches that report to the headquarters'
risk department provides management with better operational oversight. China
Life produces an annual risk report, encompassing underwriting, market,
investment, credit, and operational risks.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that China Life's profitability and
capitalization will remain under pressure over the next two years, due to
potential market volatility and the company's continued growth. China Life's
operating performance should remain strong but weakened. The company's
competitive position is also likely to remain very strong while the likelihood
of extraordinary government support for the company remains very high.
We could lower the ratings on China Life if the company's capitalization
deteriorates to a level that is no longer commensurate with the SACP of 'a'.
Such deterioration could materialize if the company's operating performance
continues to weaken over the next two years while the insurer continues to
grow. We could also lower the rating if we believe the likelihood of
extraordinary government support has reduced, which we view as a remote
scenario.
Conversely, we could revise the rating outlook to stable if China Life's
operating performance improves to the level it attained a few years earlier,
and the company's capitalization stabilizes.