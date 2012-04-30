BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Ratings -- Bankia S.A. -------------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Feb-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
15-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
30-May-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1 bil 5.75% cedulas hipotecarias ser 01-1
due 06/29/2016 AA 21-Feb-2012
EUR2.06 bil 4.25% cedulas hipotecarias due
05/25/2018 AA 21-Feb-2012
EUR2.644 bil 4.25% cedulas hipotecarias due
05/07/2016 AA 21-Feb-2012
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.