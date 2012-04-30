Apr 30 -

Summary analysis -- Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd. ------------ 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

Mult. CUSIP6: 500633

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063J

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063K

Mult. CUSIP6: 50063S

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

15-Apr-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd. (SCBK; A/Stable/A-1) reflect the bank's status as a core entity within the Standard Chartered group, its relatively small exposure to construction and property development sectors, and stronger foreign-currency liquidity than its domestic peers. On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by difficulty in improving its local market position, moderate profitability, and potential pressure on asset quality from high household indebtedness.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on SCBK (formerly known as Standard Chartered First Bank Korea Ltd.) on the 'bbb+' anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP) assigned to banks operating only in Korea. The ratings also reflect SCBK's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as well as parent group support. The SACP on SCBK is 'bbb+'.