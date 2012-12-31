(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 31 -
Summary analysis -- ING Re (Netherlands) N.V. --------------------- 31-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands
Local currency A+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Sep-2009 A+/-- --/--
31-Mar-2009 AA-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on ING Verzekeringen N.V. (INGV; A-/Negative/A-2) and the
consolidated insurance operations--collectively ING's insurance
operations--reflect the insurance group's diverse profile, with strong local
competitive positions across a number of markets, strong enterprise risk
management (ERM), and the flexibility to manage capital adequacy and liquidity
across the ING Group. These positive factors are partially offset by continued
pressure on earnings from both the difficult operating environment and
initiatives to reduce asset risk. Although capital adequacy has stabilized in
the strong range, this continues to be a constraint, particularly given the
investment risk exposures and wider economic pressures, especially across
Europe. In addition, there is some uncertainty regarding the impact of the
current restructuring of the ING Groep N.V. (ING; A/Negative/A-1).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers ING's insurance operations as
"not strategically important" under our group rating methodology; under the
2009 restructuring plan ING Group agreed with the European Commission (EC), it
took the strategic decision to divest its insurance operations before the end
of 2013. However, on Nov. 19, 2012, ING announced amendments to the EC-agreed
restructuring plan. In particular, it has extended the final deadlines for
completing the divestment process; the new dates are 2016 for divestments in
Asia and the U.S. and 2018 for divestments in Europe. This reflects ING's
announcement earlier in 2012 that it would divest its Asia
insurance/investment management operations separately from its European
insurance/investment management operations, rather than launching a single
IPO. Progress toward divesting the U.S. operations via an IPO remains good,
although it is being executed over a longer period than originally expected.
INGV is expected to be a legacy entity that is wound down following the IPOs.
ING's insurance operations exhibit wide geographical, product, and
distribution diversity. INGV has a significant presence in the relatively
mature markets of The Netherlands and the U.S. and has built strong positions
in the higher-growth markets of Asia and Central and Eastern Europe. This
diversity has provided a degree of strategic flexibility as ING responded to
the financial crisis. In our opinion, operations across the globe have strong
competitive positions that have proven resilient through this period of
uncertainty, as demonstrated by stability in new sales and client balances.
However, given the continued progress with the trade sales of the Asian
operations and the U.S. IPO, our assessment of competitive position is not
enhanced by diversification accruing from these businesses.
We consider INGV has strong flexibility to manage its capital and liquidity,
given its affiliation with ING. Our view is supported by ING's focus on
rebuilding capital, limited need for INGV to pay dividends, and incentives for
ING to support the capital needs of its insurance business to ensure
successful IPOs and trade sales. The extension in the divestment and state
repayment deadlines gives the group increased flexibility, which is
particularly important in the context of the current difficult operating
environment. However, this also means that some risks will persist within the
group for longer, such as those from ING's U.S. closed-block variable annuity
(CBVA) business and the Japanese closed-block single-premium variable annuity
(SPVA) business.
There remains execution risk in delivery of the divestments and uncertainty
over the future financial profile of INGV after the Asian and U.S.
divestments. A key concern is that it has not been made fully clear how the
proceeds from sales will be used, and whether that use will support our
current view of a strong financial profile. We expect further progress
regarding the divestments over 2013, which will clarify the absolute levels of
proceeds from divestments and the net impact of divestments on the group's
financial profile; in particular, how divestment proceeds will be used,
including the repayment profile of external debt and eliminating internal
double leverage. Relative improvements in earnings over 2011 and lower
leverage strengthened fixed-charge cover ratios to over 7x at year-end 2011, a
level consistent with the ratings. We expect debt-servicing ratios to remain
above 5x over the rating horizon, despite earnings pressure and following
continued divestment progress.
Initiatives to reduce risk, combined with the difficult operating environment
continue to weigh on underlying earnings. Consequently, we view operating
performance as the most significant area of relative weakness in the rating
profile, although we recognize that progress is being made to stabilize
returns. There has been progress to stabilize investment results and also
control expenses. There remains pressure on technical margins over 2012 and
bottom-line profitability from the focus on protecting regulatory capital,
rather than mitigating earnings volatility. We anticipate INGV posting
operating earnings of over EUR1 billion in 2012 and these earnings remaining
flat over 2013.
Despite management actions to improve capital adequacy within the strong
range, this continues to be a constraint due to investment risk exposures and
wider economic pressures, particularly across Europe. ING has taken a number
of actions over recent years to replenish capital and reduce risk to mitigate
the adverse impact on capital adequacy of turmoil in financial markets.
Investment risk exposures, however, remain elevated because of financial
market developments, with material equity market and interest rate
sensitivity, and credit risk exposures, especially those relating to
commercial mortgage-backed securities and eurozone bonds.
Outlook
The negative outlook on INGV and certain operating insurance subsidiaries
reflects our view of the risks relating to the financial risk profile of the
group. There are significant risks and uncertainties associated with the
divestment of ING's insurance operations on capitalization and financial
flexibility. Further pressure stems from the state of the economy, active
initiatives to reduce risk, and other management actions linked to
divestments; combined, these weaken operating performance, in our view.
We may lower the ratings on INGV if:
-- The divestment process or the economy weakens capitalization or
financial flexibility such that capitalization falls below strong levels or
prospective leverage ratios rise above 30% from the 28% seen at year-end 2011;
-- Risks from economic pressures or de-risking affect our assessment of
operating performance. This could also arise from legacy risks before
divestment relating to ING's U.S. CBVA or investment exposures; or
-- We see evidence that the performance of ING's insurance business is
being impaired by the uncertainty surrounding its divestment.
The ratings on INGV could also be lowered if ING is downgraded, given the role
of ING Bank (ING Bank; A+/Negative/A-1) within the group, as both ING and ING
Bank currently have a negative outlook. Under our criteria, with all other
factors remaining the same, one of the two notches of government support
currently factored into the long-term counterparty credit rating on ING Bank
would be removed if the long-term unsolicited rating on The Netherlands were
lowered by one notch. Despite ING's insurance operations being assessed as
"not strategically important" to ING, this would affect the rating on INGV due
the ongoing linkages between ING and INGV.
The outlook on INGV could be revised to stable if:
-- ING continues to make concerted progress with its divestments over
2013 without impairing the strength of INGV's balance sheet. For instance, pro
forma capital adequacy levels (accounting for divestment proceeds and hybrid
repayment in December 2012) continue to be resilient, financial leverage
remains below 30%, fixed-charge cover is sustainable around 5x and there is
more certainty around the impact and use of sale proceeds, including the
capital structure post-divestments; and
-- There is an upward trend in our assessment of operating performance
measured across a range of metrics, including outperformance versus our
earnings expectation and also improvements across the different sources of
earnings.