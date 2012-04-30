(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- RTL Group S.A. -------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Radio
broadcasting
stations
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
10-Jun-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Luxembourg-based broadcaster RTL Group S.A. (RTL) reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its
"intermediate" financial risk profile.
RTL is a core strategic holding for Germany-based media group Bertelsmann AG
(BBB+/Stable/A-2), the parent company, which owns an equity stake in RTL of about 92.3%. We
evaluate the rating on RTL in the context of the consolidated Bertelsmann group, where the
subsidiary is a major contributor of cash flow to service all of the group's debt. Bertelsmann
is one of the world's largest media groups, with well-diversified and globally widespread
content franchises, backed by strong distribution, printing, media, and business services.
Our business risk assessment is underpinned by RTL's solid competitive position, and the
profitability of its pan-European portfolio of free-to-air TV broadcasting and TV production
assets. RTL's competitive position also benefits from its program-producing capacity, which
provides some diversity to its revenue streams. In our view, these positives are tempered by
RTL's significant exposure to cyclical TV advertising markets, which could be affected by the
current economic turmoil in the eurozone as it was in the 2009 downturn. Further constraints are
the group's revenue concentration in two major markets, Germany and France.