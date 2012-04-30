(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rationale

The ratings on Luxembourg-based broadcaster RTL Group S.A. (RTL) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and its "intermediate" financial risk profile.

RTL is a core strategic holding for Germany-based media group Bertelsmann AG (BBB+/Stable/A-2), the parent company, which owns an equity stake in RTL of about 92.3%. We evaluate the rating on RTL in the context of the consolidated Bertelsmann group, where the subsidiary is a major contributor of cash flow to service all of the group's debt. Bertelsmann is one of the world's largest media groups, with well-diversified and globally widespread content franchises, backed by strong distribution, printing, media, and business services.

Our business risk assessment is underpinned by RTL's solid competitive position, and the profitability of its pan-European portfolio of free-to-air TV broadcasting and TV production assets. RTL's competitive position also benefits from its program-producing capacity, which provides some diversity to its revenue streams. In our view, these positives are tempered by RTL's significant exposure to cyclical TV advertising markets, which could be affected by the current economic turmoil in the eurozone as it was in the 2009 downturn. Further constraints are the group's revenue concentration in two major markets, Germany and France.