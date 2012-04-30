PTTEP's financial risk profile is "modest," in our opinion. The company's financial performance in 2011 was better than our expectation. Higher average selling prices and stable production resulted in stronger operating cash flows. These factors mitigated the impact of a significant increase in debt and higher operating costs since Dec. 31, 2010. The ratio of total debt to EBITDA was 1.2x for 2011, lower than our expectation of 1.5x.

We expect PTTEP's operating cash flows for the next 12 months to remain solid due to high product prices and improving production. Average product prices for the first quarter of 2012 remain high at US$64.8 per barrel of oil equivalent. Production levels are expected to improve in 2012 following the start-up of production at Bongkot South (Thailand) in the second quarter of 2012 and the Montara (Western Australia) oilfield in the fourth quarter.

We believe PTTEP's aggressive growth plans and related heavy capital expenditure requirements could limit its ability to deleverage. We expect the company's average funds from operations (FFO) of about Thai baht (THB) 100 billion per year over 2012-2013 to be sufficient to fund existing development and operational investment. However, PTTEP's operating cash flows have minimal capacity to fund additional investments in growth to increase reserves and production, such as the company's recent nonbinding offer for Cove Energy PLC (not rated), the outcome of which is uncertain. Additional debt to fund any acquisitions is likely to weaken credit protection ratios. In our view, PTTEP's ratios have no room to weaken at the current rating level.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile for PTTEP at 'bbb+'. In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we see a moderately high likelihood of extraordinary government support. Our opinion is based on PTTEP's important role and its strong link with the government of Thailand. Nevertheless, the rating on PTTEP has no uplift, given that the company's stand-alone credit profile is close to the sovereign credit rating. We, however, believe that both PTTEP's parent and the Thai government have an incentive in ensuring the company's financial health and viability, given PTTEP's role and position in the Thai economy.

Liquidity

PTTEP has "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We expect PTTEP's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months. We anticipate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of March 31, 2012, PTTEP has unaudited cash and cash equivalents of THB54.4 billion, compared with THB34.2 billion of short-term debt due (including accrued interest and short-term provision for decommissioning costs).

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, PTTEP has access to short-term credit facilities of THB20 billion, of which THB10 billion is unutilized.

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of FFO of about THB100 billion, short-term credit facilities of THB20 billion, and cash and current investments.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of about THB90 billion, and dividends and debt repayments of about THB45 billion.

PTTEP will need sizable investments in the next two to three years, mainly to improve production from its production and development blocks. Nevertheless, we believe liquidity will remain adequate due to the company's solid profitability and cash flow-generating capability. We also believe that PTTEP will continue to have strong access to external funding, given its market position and indirect connection to the government, through PTT.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PTTEP's financial performance will benefit from strong product prices and higher production in 2012. We anticipate that PTTEP's ratio of total debt to EBITDA can return to about 1.0x from 2012 onwards. Our expectations do not consider any debt-financed acquisition.

The outlook also reflects the outlook on the rating on PTT. This is because PTTEP is sensitive to changes in the rating on PTT, which in turn is affected by changes in the sovereign rating.

We may lower the rating on PTTEP if:

-- We lower the ratings on PTT and Thailand.

-- PTTEP departs significantly from the financial targets that PTT established, thereby affecting PTTEP's stand-alone credit profile and pushing the ratio of debt to EBITDA above 1.0x on a sustainable basis. Debt-financed acquisitions or capital expenditure could cause such deterioration.

-- Operational problems at PTTEP's development projects result in significant cost overruns or delays in production growth.

-- Business integration with PTT shifts considerably--such that PTT's shareholding in PTTEP materially declines below 50%--changing our assessment of PTTEP's role and link with the government.

Conversely, we may upgrade PTTEP if we raise the ratings on Thailand and PTT, and if PTTEP improves its stand-alone credit profile. We see little potential for any improvement in PTTEP's stand-alone credit profile in the next one to two years.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008