BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Summary analysis -- Flughafen Zurich AG -------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Apr-2012 A/-- A/--
13-Apr-2011 A-/-- A-/--
Rationale
The ratings on Flughafen Zurich AG (FZAG), the owner and operator of Zurich Airport, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of FZAG's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a-', and the moderate likelihood of extraordinary support by the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable/--), the largest single shareholder.
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.