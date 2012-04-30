(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Amaravathy Spinning Mills's (ASM) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'/Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect ASM's defaults in the servicing of its term loans obligations from August 2011 to March 2012. This was a result of the company's high working capital intensive nature of business leading to a tight liquidity position, as illustrated by its 96% working capital limit utilisation over the last one year. According to ASM's provisional results for FY12 (financial year ending March), interest coverage and financial leverage (total debt/EBITDA) deteriorated significantly to 1.40x (FY11: 2.12x) and 7.15x (4.80x), respectively.

Positive rating guideline would be regularity in debt servicing for at least six months.

Based in Udumalpet near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, ASM is a manufacturer of cotton yarn. In FY12, revenue was INR219.8m (FY11: INR217.4m) and EBITDA of INR18.35m (INR18.85m).

Rating actions on ASM's bank loans are as follows:

- INR30.3m long-term loans (reduced from INR38.5m): downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR51.6m long-term loan (reduced from proposed INR60m): assigned a final rating of 'Fitch C(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)(exp)' earlier

- INR25m fund-based working capital limit (increased from INR14m): downgraded to 'Fitch C(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR6.63m non-fund based working capital limit (increased from INR1.93m): downgraded to 'Fitch C(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'