Summary analysis -- Tenet Sompo Insurance Pte. Ltd. --------------- 02-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Singapore

Financial Strength Rating History:

23-Feb-2012 A

30-Jun-2002 A+

Rationale

The rating on Tenet Sompo Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Tenet SJ) reflects the insurer's strategic importance to the Asia business of its parent, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (Sompo Japan: local currency A+/Stable/--). The rating also reflects Tenet SJ's moderately strong investment profile with good quality fixed income and good liquidity. The insurer's weakened operating performance, limited competitive position within Singapore's fragmented non-life insurance market, and significant reliance on reinsurance temper the above strengths.

Our rating on Tenet SJ factors in three notches of support over the company's stand-alone credit profile but is a notch lower than the parent group rating. Tenet SJ receives explicit support from Sompo Japan through a net worth maintenance agreement under which the parent will maintain a higher-than-minimum regulatory solvency. However, our view on explicit parent support has changed to a "less strong" commitment from "strong" commitment. This is because, following the Thai floods, the company was unable to restore its capitalization to the level agreed under the net worth agreement for more than six months between 2011 and early 2012.

Tenet SJ demonstrates its strategic importance to Sompo Japan by providing insurance support to the group's key clients that have operations in Asia. The insurer is highly integrated with its parent through the latter's regional office--Sompo Japan Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd. Tenet SJ benefits from business referrals and technical support in areas of underwriting and investment from Sompo Japan. It also continues to provide underwriting capacity to other Sompo Japan subsidiaries in Asia through various inward reinsurance programs. However, given the effects of the Thai flood losses, we believe the company's overall business profile has become riskier due to potential catastrophe exposure.

Tenet SJ's capitalization has weakened significantly after the Thai flood losses based on our capital analysis. This is because we factor in an increased catastrophe risk charge in our analysis. We now consider the insurer's capitalization as satisfactory compared with our earlier assessment of strong. Capitalization became vulnerable immediately after the losses. However, the company was able to bolster capitalization through reinsurance recoverables, parent support, and the profit generated over the past year. Tenet SJ's regulatory solvency, which is about 240%, has nearly recovered to the pre-flood losses level. The company's reliance on reinsurance remains high, with a cession rate of over 70% since 2011 compared with about 50%-57% in the previous years. Tenet SJ's high net losses in the past year underscore its insufficient reinsurance coverage for catastrophe risk. Nevertheless, the company's reinsurance coverage has improved following a reinsurance program in 2012.

Tenet SJ's investment allocation is satisfactory, in our view. Nearly most of its invested assets are in fixed-interest income assets: cash deposits, highly-rated bond investments, and money market funds (totally about 98% of invested assets as of Dec. 31, 2011). We consider the insurer's investment portfolio as liquid, providing a good match between its assets and relatively short-tailed liabilities.

We view Tenet SJ's operating performance as adequate, despite poor performance over the past year due to the Thai flood losses. The insurer's combined ratio was above 1000% in 2011. We expect this ratio to be within 100% in 2012 and 2013. The Japanese business, which accounts for 70% of the company's total business, was also negatively affected by the Thai floods because of the losses to Japanese interests in Thailand.

Tenet SJ's modest size in the local non-Japanese related business within the competitive Singapore non-life insurance market is a rating weakness. However, its niche position in servicing the Japanese corporate accounts moderates this weakness. The insurer had a 1.2% market share of premiums in 2011, and its market share increased to 3% following the company's merger with the erstwhile Tenet Insurance Co. Ltd. While the merger has significantly improved Tenet SJ's competitive position, its size remains modest.

Enterprise risk management

Tenet SJ's enterprise risk management (ERM) is adequate, in our opinion. The insurer has adequate risk controls despite a traditional risk management approach. We also believe the insurer's risk control culture is prudent. An independent risk management committee reports to the board each quarter. The risk management framework originated from an external vendor and was customized to cater to Tenet SJ's risk profile. The Thai flood experience has tested the effectiveness of the company's ERM. We view Tenet SJ's catastrophe risks, emerging risks, and reinsurance control as weak compared with its adequate overall ERM score. The insurer stringently adheres to its internal control framework and has a focused approach to monitoring its risk profile.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Tenet SJ reflects the outlook on the ratings on Sompo Japan, given the explicit support Tenet SJ receives from the parent, and its strategic importance to the group. We expect Tenet SJ's stand-alone credit profile to remain stable over the next two years supported by its satisfactory capitalization and overall financial profile. However, the insurer's business profile could constrain its stand-alone credit profile. We expect Tenet SJ's underwriting performance to remain satisfactory over the next two years, despite the significant deterioration in the past year.

We could raise the rating if Tenet SJ's stand-alone credit profile improves because of capitalization and consistently good operating performance and we upgrade the parent group. However, this is unlikely to happen over the next 12-24 months.

We may lower the rating if Tenet SJ's strategic importance to the wider group wanes or its own stand-alone credit profile deteriorates due to unexpectedly poor underwriting performance.

