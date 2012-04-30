(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Summary analysis -- Novosibirsk (City of) ------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Mult. CUSIP6: X5905V
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Mar-2011 BB/-- BB/--
21-Mar-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The ratings on the Russian City of Novosibirsk are constrained by what
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' regards as the city's limited financial
flexibility and predictability and low economic productivity. These
constraints are mitigated by Novosibirsk's moderate debt; prudent debt
management, resulting in a favorable debt profile; and relatively diverse
economy.
Novosibirsk's post-crisis revenue recovery (tax and operating grants) coupled
with reasonable cost containment should allow it to report a moderate
budgetary performance in 2012-2014, in our view. This is despite some
relaxation of spending triggered by a preelection hike in public salaries and
other operating spending in 2011, especially in the fourth quarter of the
year. With currently lower pressure on the operating budget, our base-case
scenario foresees Novosibirsk reporting operating surpluses of about 2% on
average in the medium term.
Continued and expanding capital support from Novosibirsk Oblast and federal
budgets via subsidies and loans will likely help the city maintain capital
spending at more than 25% of total expenditures. Recovering property markets
will also contribute positively to capital revenues. Because of these factors,
we think Novosibirsk will have only moderate deficits after capital accounts
of some 5% of total revenues in 2012-2013.
For this reason, tax-supported debt is likely stay lower than 45% of
consolidated operating revenues through to 2014, which we see as modest by
international standards.
As with other Russian local and regional governments, Novosibirsk's financial
predictability and flexibility is severely limited because the federal
government regulates tax rates and shares and distributes responsibilities to
different layers of government. We still regard Russia's institutional
frameworks as "developing and unbalanced" as defined in our criteria (see "The
System For Russia's Regions Is Developing And Unbalanced," published Oct. 21,
2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Novosibirsk's economy continues to recover. However, wealth levels are still
only slightly above the Russian average. The city's economy suffers from low
productivity, especially in the industrial sector, and the state of the
municipal infrastructure is poor, with a number of bottleneck issues such as
obsolete transport, utilities, and housing. These constraints are mitigated by
Novosibirsk's status as Russia's third largest city and a regional economic
center, with important service, transport, and research and development (R&D)
sectors, which in our view help support the city's economic potential.