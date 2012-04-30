(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Fufeng Group Ltd. ----------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: China

Credit Rating History:

28-Mar-2011 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on Fufeng Group Ltd. reflects the company's limited geographic and product diversity, volatile margins, and debt-funded expansion. Fufeng's strong domestic market position in monosodium glutamate (MSG), its good operating efficiency, and established distribution network temper these weaknesses. The company's history of prudent operating and financial management is an additional strength. Fufeng is a China-based manufacturer of corn-based biochemical products.

In our view, Fufeng has a "fair" business risk profile. We expect the company's geographic coverage and product diversity to be limited over the next few years. Fufeng derives most of its sales from China. MSG accounted for about 58.5% of total sales in 2011. Nevertheless, the company has good operating efficiency because of its vertically integrated business model. We expect Fufeng's capacity expansion in Northeast China to further strengthen its domestic market position, drive growth, and sustain its cost advantage.