BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
Jan 02 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services today said that Citigroup's announced merger of Citigroup Funding Inc., an intermediate holding company, with Citigroup Inc., the ultimate parent, does not affect the ratings on any of the debt issues from Citigroup Funding Inc. The ratings on these issues were based on a full and unconditional guarantee from Citigroup Inc. Any debt issues outstanding under Citigroup Funding Inc. will be assumed by Citigroup Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2).
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award