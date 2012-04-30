(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

Overview

-- We believe the immediate risk of accelerated payment on China Forestry's senior unsecured notes has reduced because the company announced its results, complying with the time requirement in a covenant requirement.

-- We expect the company to be able to service its upcoming interest payment in May, but we anticipate that its cash balance will continue to decline.

-- We are affirming our 'CCC-' long-term corporate credit rating on China Forestry and our 'CCC-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. We are also removing all the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that China Forestry's weak liquidity could deteriorate further.

Rating Action

On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'CCC-' long-term corporate credit rating on China Forestry Holdings Co. Ltd. and the 'CCC-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'cnCCC-' Greater China credit scale ratings on the company and its senior unsecured notes. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on Jan. 10, 2012.