-- Our survey of European sovereign medium- and long-term (MLT) debt indicates to us that about two-thirds of gross issuance in 2012 will be used to refinance maturing debt, limiting efforts to reduce gross borrowing.

-- Our projections show that MLT debt at the end of 2012 will reach just under EUR9 trillion, a rise of 50% since 2005.

-- European support mechanisms are playing an increasingly important role in Europe; total gross borrowing under assistance programs to Ireland, Portugal, and Greece accounts for an estimated 18% of total eurozone gross MLT borrowing during 2012.

In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said that while it expects European governments' fiscal consolidation efforts to reduce net sovereign borrowing during 2012, we do not anticipate that gross medium- and long-term (MLT) commercial issuance will fall much this year (see "European Sovereign Borrowing To Stabilize In 2012 At Close To All-Time High Levels"). Sovereign gross debt issuance will, under our projections, remain only slightly below 2011 levels, equivalent to 1.5x pre-crisis amounts. Sovereign refinancing needs in Europe continue to rise, leading the overall stock levels of European sovereign MLT commercial debt to reach an all-time high. Our projections show that MLT debt at the end of 2012 will reach just under EUR9 trillion, a rise of 50% since 2005.

The share of gross borrowing that is likely to be used to refinance maturing debt is projected to increase to 65% in 2012 from 60% in 2011, and debt stocks are rising. The amount of maturing European sovereign debt that needs to be refinanced in commercial debt markets will increase to EUR813 billion (4.9% of GDP) in 2012 versus EUR760 billion (equivalent to just under 5% of GDP) in 2011.

As in 2011, net borrowing is likely to continue to fall. Nevertheless, our forecasts on net sovereign borrowing requirements for 2012 are subject to considerable uncertainty. Were GDP growth to be lower than we currently anticipate, the resulting fiscal slippage could push up public sector borrowing needs. Meanwhile, the one-off costs associated with financial sector recapitalization programs could also raise funding needs materially.

We base our survey of sovereign MLT issuance on our estimates of 2012 borrowing-activity projections for all 47 rated European sovereigns. The data quoted in this survey comprises only commercial debt issued by a central government in its own name, excluding other public bodies and government-guaranteed obligations.