Apr 30 -

Overview

-- On April 26, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1', and maintained a negative outlook.

-- Under our criteria, the ratings on Spain-based insurance group Mapfre's core operating entities can be one notch higher than those on Spain, because of the group's business and asset diversification to Brazil, the U.S., and other countries rated 'A-' or higher.

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on Mapfre's core operating entities to 'A-' from 'A' and our long-term rating on the Mapfre group's holding company, Mapfre S.A., to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook on each of these ratings is negative.

-- We are revising to negative our outlook on the ratings on Mapfre USA Corp., Commerce Insurance Co., and Citation Insurance Co., which we regard as strategically important entities in the Mapfre group.

-- The negative outlooks reflect that on the long-term rating on Spain.

Rating Action

On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'A-' from 'A' the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the two operating entities that we regard as core to Spain-based Mapfre insurance group: Mapfre Global Risks, Compania Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A., and Mapfre Re Compania de Reaseguros S.A.

At the same time, we lowered the long-term counterparty credit rating on the group's holding company, Mapfre S.A., to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We also lowered our long-term issue ratings on the subordinated debt of Mapfre S.A. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The outlook on the ratings on Mapfre S.A. and the core operating entities is negative.