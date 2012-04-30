BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Mapfre U.S.A. Corp. ------------------------------------ 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency BBB-/Negative/-- State/Province: Massachusetts
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 200641
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jan-2012 BBB-/-- --/--
06-Jun-2011 BBB+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$300 mil 5.95% sr. nts due 12/09/2013 BBB- 17-Jan-2012
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.