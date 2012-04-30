BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Ratings -- Mapfre S.A. -------------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency BBB/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Surety insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
0-Apr-2012 BBB/-- --/--
17-Jan-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
17-Oct-2011 A/-- --/--
02-Jul-2007 A+/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR700 mil var rate callable sub hybrid due
07/24/2037 BB+ 30-Apr-2012
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.