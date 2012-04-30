BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Ratings -- Mapfre Global Risks, Compania Internacional de Seguros y 30-Apr-2012
Reaseguros S.A.
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Apr-2012 A-/-- --/--
17-Jan-2012 A/-- --/--
17-Oct-2011 AA-/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 30-Apr-2012
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.