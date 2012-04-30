BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to sell a portion of Tembec stake
* Fairfax Financial- sold, through subsidiaries, 2.6 million shares of Tembec representing approximately 2.6 pct of issued and outstanding shares
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed BACCHUS 2006-2's performance by conducting credit and cash flow analyses, and applying our relevant criteria.
-- Following our assessment, we have raised our ratings on the class D and class E notes.
-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2A, A-2B, B, and C notes.
-- BACCHUS 2006-2 is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on BACCHUS 2006-2 PLC's class D and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2A, A-2B, B, and C notes (see list below).
BACCHUS 2006-2 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type (see "Related Criteria And Research").
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded South Africa's credit rating on Friday but kept it at investment grade with a negative outlook, citing a recent abrupt cabinet reshuffle and reduced growth prospects for an economy mired in recession.