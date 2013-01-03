(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 03 - Egypt's new exchange rate regime has brought greater
transparency and a depreciation of the pound but also highlights a serious
shortage of foreign exchange, Fitch Ratings says. For the system to work,
confidence needs to be restored quickly, starting with agreement on an IMF
programme.
A more market-determined exchange rate, arising from the central bank auction
system introduced on 30 December, is potentially positive. Allowing depreciation
can boost competitiveness and indicates that the central bank will not defend
the currency at all costs. The auction runs in parallel with the existing
interbank market, but has quickly become the market's new reference rate.
The central bank can change the frequency and size of auctions giving it some
control over the exchange rate but making its interventions transparent. At the
end of the third auction on Wednesday, the pound had fallen by 3.3% against the
dollar since the change in policy, bringing cumulative depreciation over the
last two years to 10%.
But the change was accompanied by capital controls and a central bank statement
that reserves had reached a "critical" level. Banks had reported dollar
shortages as retail depositors rushed to convert pounds into hard currency after
the approval of a contentious new constitution in late December.
After dropping by 55% in just over a year, foreign exchange reserves have held
at around USD15bn (about three months' current external payments cover) since
end-March 2012, bolstered by bilateral transfers. Qatar and Turkey have pledged
a further USD500m each for January, which should cover funding needs until
end-month.
An agreement with the IMF is essential for more substantial and sustainable
external support and for restoring domestic and external confidence in the
pound. The IMF has endorsed the decision to maintain an appropriate level of
reserves, but may take a less favourable view on capital controls.
The Egyptian authorities have indicated their keenness to re-engage with the
Fund in January, after asking it to delay signing off on an agreed programme
last month. The fragility of the reserve position will be weighed against the
political impact of introducing agreed fiscal measures ahead of February's
parliamentary elections.
The modest depreciation in the pound so far is unlikely to provide much support
to the balance of payments, which has suffered from the impact of political
unrest on tourism and capital inflows. Suez Canal receipts, remittances and oil
export revenues (55% of total current external receipts) are not sensitive to
movements in the pound and currency weakness will deter foreign portfolio
investors in the short term. However, if the pound stabilises and capital
controls are removed, uncertainty for foreign investors and local companies will
reduce.
Depreciation is likely to have little fiscal impact, owing to roughly balanced
dollar-denominated revenue and expenditure. The effect on inflation will be more
pronounced. Some retailers have already adjusted prices in anticipation of
higher costs for imported goods and further rises will occur as depreciation
works through the supply network. Measures in the IMF programme will also add to
inflation.
Containing the inflationary impact is crucial if the nominal depreciation is to
boost real export competitiveness. Nonetheless, with weak demand helping reduce
inflation to a six-year low of 4.3% in November, an abrupt surge in prices
appears unlikely.