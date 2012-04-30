(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- OXEA S.a.r.l. --------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jun-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Luxembourg-based intermediate chemicals company OXEA S.a.r.l. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of OXEA's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." The latter continues to act as the main constraint on the ratings and takes into account the group's financial policy, which aims over time to optimize returns to shareholders according to the group's operational and financial performance, as well as to financial market conditions.