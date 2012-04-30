In our opinion, RIL's business risk profile is "satisfactory". We attribute
RIL's competitive strength to the company's large size and integrated and
efficient oil refining and petrochemicals operations, which contribute about
78% to its operating income. The exploration and production (E&P) business
contributes most of the rest. Such diversification helps RIL to offset
cyclicality in the individual businesses, and have stable cash flows.
We do not expect RIL's non-core investments in telecommunications and
financial services to significantly worsen the company's credit profile. These
investments are currently smaller than those in the core oil and gas, and
petrochemicals businesses.
Most of RIL's businesses expose the company to country risk in India
(unsolicited ratings BBB-/Negative/A-3) because its operating facilities and
end markets are located there. This risk is particularly high for
government-regulated businesses such as natural gas production and
telecommunications.
RIL's operating performance was weaker than our expectation in the fiscal year
ended March 31, 2012. The company's EBITDA declined by 10.6% to Indian rupee
(INR) 348 billion from fiscal 2011. Its refining margins were significantly
lower in the second half of fiscal 2012 at about US$7 per barrel compared with
about US$10 per barrel in the first half. Also, a higher-than-expected decline
in production at its gas-producing blocks KG D6 and a transfer of a 30% stake
in 21 oil and gas blocks in India to BP PLC (A/Stable/A-1) adversely affected
the E&P performance.
We expect RIL's operating performance to remain susceptible to a global
slowdown in fiscal 2013. A weak global economy could adversely impact the
company's cyclical refining and petrochemicals business and gas production at
KG D6 could fall further due to technical issues. At the same time, we expect
RIL to benefit from a ramp-up in its U.S. shale gas business. We also expect
the company to benefit, though not over the next 12 months, from its
partnership with BP in addressing declining production at its India E&P
business.
In our opinion, RIL's financial risk profile is "intermediate". We expect the
company's ratio of debt (adjusted for cash and cash equivalents exceeding
INR75 billion) to EBITDA to remain below 1.0x in fiscal 2013. The ratio was
about 0.6x in fiscal 2012. We note that the ratio significantly improved after
RIL received US$7.2 billion for its stake sale to BP; it was 1.4x in fiscal
2011.
Our estimates for the ratios include a buy back of shares, which could result
in a maximum cash outflow of INR104 billion. We expect the company's free
operating cash flow to be marginally positive after factoring ongoing capital
expenditure on capacity expansion at its polyester and off-gas cracker plants,
E&P, shale gas, and telecommunications. RIL's financial metrics will also
depend on its strategy to use its high cash level.
Liquidity
We believe RIL has "strong" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect
the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x in
fiscal 2013 and by more than 1.2x in fiscal 2014. Our liquidity assessment is
based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity include a cash balance of INR715 billion as of
March 31, 2012, and our projection of funds from operations of about INR260
billion in fiscal 2013.
-- Uses of liquidity include capital expenditure of about INR200 billion
and debts maturing in fiscal 2013 of about INR100 billion (excluding
short-term debt of about INR100 billion that we expect will be rolled over).
-- We anticipate that net sources of liquidity will remain positive even
if EBITDA declines by 50%.
We believe that RIL has good financial flexibility with strong access to
financial markets as one of the largest corporate entities in India. The
company's treasury stocks--valued at about US$4.5 billion--further bolster its
financial flexibility. The sale of treasury stocks is a faster way to raise
funds than selling fresh equity.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects RIL's financial strength--with a large cash
surplus. The outlook also reflects our view that the company's partnership
with BP will help preserve its competitive position in the E&P business, and
support operating performance and investments.
We could raise the rating if: (1) we have clarity on RIL's business strategy,
especially its use of its significant cash balances; and (2) we expect the
company to maintain a "modest" financial risk profile with limited negative
discretionary cash flows, such that the ratio of debt to EBITDA is less than
1.5x. We could also raise the rating if RIL significantly reduces its country
and macroeconomic exposure to India.
We could revise the outlook to stable if a shift in RIL's growth strategy or a
change in its shareholder distribution policy results in the company's ratio
of debt to EBITDA exceeding 2x. We could also revise the outlook if: (1) RIL
makes a large investment in a regulated business in India, such as financial
services, or in a non-core business where the company has no record; or (2) we
lower India's transfer and convertibility assessment to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.