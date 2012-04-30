In our opinion, RIL's business risk profile is "satisfactory". We attribute RIL's competitive strength to the company's large size and integrated and efficient oil refining and petrochemicals operations, which contribute about 78% to its operating income. The exploration and production (E&P) business contributes most of the rest. Such diversification helps RIL to offset cyclicality in the individual businesses, and have stable cash flows.

We do not expect RIL's non-core investments in telecommunications and financial services to significantly worsen the company's credit profile. These investments are currently smaller than those in the core oil and gas, and petrochemicals businesses.

Most of RIL's businesses expose the company to country risk in India (unsolicited ratings BBB-/Negative/A-3) because its operating facilities and end markets are located there. This risk is particularly high for government-regulated businesses such as natural gas production and telecommunications.

RIL's operating performance was weaker than our expectation in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. The company's EBITDA declined by 10.6% to Indian rupee (INR) 348 billion from fiscal 2011. Its refining margins were significantly lower in the second half of fiscal 2012 at about US$7 per barrel compared with about US$10 per barrel in the first half. Also, a higher-than-expected decline in production at its gas-producing blocks KG D6 and a transfer of a 30% stake in 21 oil and gas blocks in India to BP PLC (A/Stable/A-1) adversely affected the E&P performance.

We expect RIL's operating performance to remain susceptible to a global slowdown in fiscal 2013. A weak global economy could adversely impact the company's cyclical refining and petrochemicals business and gas production at KG D6 could fall further due to technical issues. At the same time, we expect RIL to benefit from a ramp-up in its U.S. shale gas business. We also expect the company to benefit, though not over the next 12 months, from its partnership with BP in addressing declining production at its India E&P business.

In our opinion, RIL's financial risk profile is "intermediate". We expect the company's ratio of debt (adjusted for cash and cash equivalents exceeding INR75 billion) to EBITDA to remain below 1.0x in fiscal 2013. The ratio was about 0.6x in fiscal 2012. We note that the ratio significantly improved after RIL received US$7.2 billion for its stake sale to BP; it was 1.4x in fiscal 2011.

Our estimates for the ratios include a buy back of shares, which could result in a maximum cash outflow of INR104 billion. We expect the company's free operating cash flow to be marginally positive after factoring ongoing capital expenditure on capacity expansion at its polyester and off-gas cracker plants, E&P, shale gas, and telecommunications. RIL's financial metrics will also depend on its strategy to use its high cash level.

Liquidity

We believe RIL has "strong" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x in fiscal 2013 and by more than 1.2x in fiscal 2014. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include a cash balance of INR715 billion as of March 31, 2012, and our projection of funds from operations of about INR260 billion in fiscal 2013.

-- Uses of liquidity include capital expenditure of about INR200 billion and debts maturing in fiscal 2013 of about INR100 billion (excluding short-term debt of about INR100 billion that we expect will be rolled over).

-- We anticipate that net sources of liquidity will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 50%.

We believe that RIL has good financial flexibility with strong access to financial markets as one of the largest corporate entities in India. The company's treasury stocks--valued at about US$4.5 billion--further bolster its financial flexibility. The sale of treasury stocks is a faster way to raise funds than selling fresh equity.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects RIL's financial strength--with a large cash surplus. The outlook also reflects our view that the company's partnership with BP will help preserve its competitive position in the E&P business, and support operating performance and investments.

We could raise the rating if: (1) we have clarity on RIL's business strategy, especially its use of its significant cash balances; and (2) we expect the company to maintain a "modest" financial risk profile with limited negative discretionary cash flows, such that the ratio of debt to EBITDA is less than 1.5x. We could also raise the rating if RIL significantly reduces its country and macroeconomic exposure to India.

We could revise the outlook to stable if a shift in RIL's growth strategy or a change in its shareholder distribution policy results in the company's ratio of debt to EBITDA exceeding 2x. We could also revise the outlook if: (1) RIL makes a large investment in a regulated business in India, such as financial services, or in a non-core business where the company has no record; or (2) we lower India's transfer and convertibility assessment to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.