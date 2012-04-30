Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on SNS Bank N.V. is stable, in
line with the outlook on the other entities of the SNS REAAL group. The
outlook takes into consideration our expectation that the SNS REAAL group's
insurance operations should maintain a sound underlying performance. It also
balances our view that, while the bank's earnings are likely to remain under
material short-term pressure, we believe that its capital position should
continue to benefit from the continued reduction in property-related exposures.
We could lower the ratings on SNS REAAL and its core subsidiaries in the event
of a material reduction in the insurance operations' contribution to group
underlying earnings, if asset disposals were to weaken the group's business
profile, or if the group's capitalization were to significantly deteriorate.
We could also lower the ratings if the bank's liquidity position were to
weaken.
A large reduction in the bank's impairment charges to a level that is
supportive of meaningful capital generation by the bank would likely lead us
to revise our risk position score to "moderate". If this were combined with a
stable earnings profile by the insurance sister operations, we could consider
raising our ratings on the group and its core entities.
