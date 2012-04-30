Apr 30 - Loss severities on U.S. CMBS reached a high water
mark of 45%, though this may be a plateau as loss rates will continue to
stabilize over the course of this year, according to Fitch Ratings in its annual
Loss Study.
A closer look at the numbers reveals that loss severities actually declined for
most major property types. Hotels were the lone exception, coming in second
(55.4%) behind retail (56.4%) last year. Going forward, the sector that poses
the greatest concern is office, the only CMBS asset type to have a Negative
Outlook by Fitch.
Driving the stabilization trend is higher resolution rates for loans in special
servicing as property markets stabilize. The number of resolved CMBS loans
climbed nearly 14% in 2011 (1,620 loans totaling $19.6 billion) over the prior
year (1,427 loans totaling $19.4 billion in 2010). Fitch expects resolutions to
increase, which will help to further stabilize loss severities.
What may adversely skew the 2011 numbers over time, however, is the fact that
some losses have been delayed. 669 resolved loans resulted in no losses last
year, 408 of which were returned to the master servicer while the remainder was
classified as modified by special servicers. These loans along with loans that
have been modified into A/B note structures run the risk of incurring losses in
the future.
