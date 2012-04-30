(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Summary analysis -- Emaar Properties PJSC ----------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United Arab
Emirates
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--
02-Dec-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--
25-Nov-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
17-Mar-2009 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
10-Jul-2007 A-/-- A-/--
Rationale
The rating on Dubai-based Emaar Properties PJSC reflects the company's
business risk profile, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views as
"fair." Emaar is highly exposed to cyclical and capital-intensive property
development activities, with a focus on large master-plan developments. It is
pursuing what we consider an aggressive international growth strategy in
markets where it lacks a track record and it is significantly exposed to
markets subject to political risk. Mitigating these weaknesses are: the
increasing earnings contribution from more stable property investment and
hospitality activities; the good track record and high quality of rental
assets in Dubai; and geographical diversification of the development
businesses.