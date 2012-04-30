(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We reviewed Pallas CDO II based on the application of our updated criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets, which has affected our assessment of the notes' creditworthiness.

-- Our review has also indicated a reduced risk of liquidation or acceleration of the transaction in lower ratings scenarios.

-- Based on our review, we have taken various rating actions in the transaction.

-- Pallas CDO II is a cash flow CDO of primarily European asset-backed securities transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Pallas CDO II B.V.'s outstanding EUR397.46 million notes (amount excluding combination notes).

Specifically, we have:

-- Lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A-1-a, A-1-d, A-2, and B notes;

-- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on class C, D-1-a, D-1-b notes, and the class Q combination notes; and

-- Affirmed our ratings on class P and R combination notes.