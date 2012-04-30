Apr 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- DaVita Inc. ----------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Colorado
Primary SIC: Kidney dialysis
centers
Mult. CUSIP6: 23918K
Mult. CUSIP6: 23918V
Mult. CUSIP6: 759671
Mult. CUSIP6: 89151A
Mult. CUSIP6: 89151B
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Mar-2005 BB-/-- BB-/--
28-Jan-2004 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Denver-based DaVita Inc., a dialysis service provider, reflects
its "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of DaVita's business overwhelmingly
reflects its dependence on the treatment of a single disease and its exposure
to potential adverse changes in payor mix and reimbursement. Its fair business
risk profile also recognizes positive attributes of the sector, such as steady
demand from patients with end-stage renal disease for essential dialysis
treatments, favorable demographic trends, and relatively low investment
requirements.
We expect DaVita's revenues to grow about 10% in 2012, incorporating the
September 2011 acquisition of DSI Renal Inc., and at a mid-single-digit annual
rate thereafter. We expect treatment growth at DaVita's existing centers to
slightly exceed the 3.5% to 4.0% annual growth in total U.S. dialysis
patients, with incremental revenue growth coming from newly opened and
acquired clinics. We expect DaVita's profit margins to remain stable,
supporting continued generation of robust discretionary cash flow (DCF).
Payor mix is an important credit consideration for U.S. dialysis service
companies. Medicare does not fully reimburse dialysis providers for treatment
cost, and government programs (mainly Medicare and Medicare Advantage) pay for
about 90% of the treatments DaVita provides. DaVita loses money on each
Medicare treatment. Thus, the percent of treatments that commercial insurers
cover, the commercial insurers' pricing, and efficient management practices
are important. In recent years, DaVita has experienced some erosion in the
percent of revenue from private payors, most likely because of high
unemployment and improved patient mortality (commercial insurance does not
cover more than 33 months of treatments). Moreover DaVita has experienced
downward pressure on its realized payment rates from commercial payors. In
2011, commercial insurers accounted for 34% of DaVita's dialysis revenue, down
from 35% in 2008, but only 11% of 2011 treatments were covered by commercial
payors (10% at the end of the year). We expect commercial payors will continue
to be very aggressive in their negotiations with dialysis-service providers.
In addition to reimbursement pressure from commercial payors, major changes in
Medicare reimbursement are underway. A key feature of this new regime, which
began in 2011, is a bundled payment, replacing separate reimbursements for
services and injected pharmaceuticals. The bundled reimbursement contributed
to a 2% decline in DaVita's revenue per treatment in 2011. Oral drugs are
slated to be added to the bundle in 2014, which could place further pressure
on profitability. The Medicare base reimbursement rate rose 2.1% in 2012,
which we believe may not cover DaVita's cost increases. The 2011 Budget
Control Act will result in a 2% across-the-board cut (sequestration) in
Medicare reimbursement in 2013 unless the law is amended. We estimate this
could reduce DaVita's 2013 revenue and EBITDA by about $100 million. Beginning
in 2012, Medicare reimbursements will be partly linked to clinical outcomes
for patients, primarily anemia management. A broader array of performance
metrics will be added in 2014. We believe DaVita could benefit from this
Quality Incentive Program. Overall, we believe the combined effects of
Medicare changes in 2012 and beyond are not likely to significantly affect
DaVita's credit metrics.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, DaVita served approximately 142,000 patients through a
network of about 1,800 outpatient centers and 900 hospitals. Similar to some
other health care firms with a "fair" business risk profile, DaVita has a
strong position in a relatively narrow business with considerable risks.
DaVita and Fresenius, each with about 30% to 35% of the U. S. dialysis market,
are by far the leading players. The remainder of the market is fairly
fragmented, although consolidation is occurring. DaVita's size and geographic
diversity give it advantages over smaller competitors because it can more
easily undertake increased spending for information technology infrastructure
and it has leverage to negotiate with large commercial payors and suppliers.
DaVita and 'BB+'-rated Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA have had similar returns on
capital and EBITDA margins. We view Fresenius' business risk more favorably
because it is substantially more diverse, both geographically and in the range
of services and products it offers.
DaVita's EBITDA margin has been quite stable for at least six years, despite
price pressure from third-party payors and changes in the Medicare
reimbursement scheme. We expect this measure to remain around 19% to 20% (as
reported) in the years ahead, reflecting DaVita's demonstrated ability to
manage its costs, integrate acquisitions, and adapt to evolving third-party
reimbursement. Profitability benefited from reduced drug utilization in 2010
and 2011, but we assume utilization has stabilized. Our base-case forecast
indicates return on capital will remain in the 13% to 14% range.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.9x. Our adjustments include
the capitalization of operating leases; we add stock compensation expense to
EBITDA; and we deduct net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(NCIs) from EBITDA when measuring debt leverage. We expect adjusted leverage
to remain above 3.5x and it may temporarily exceed 4.0x for acquisitions
and/or share repurchases. We project the adjusted funds from operations (FFO)
to debt ratio will remain approximately 20%. Given our expectations for
acquisitions and shareholder returns, we do not expect debt reduction.
Liquidity
DaVita's liquidity is strong, underpinned by its consistent and substantial
generation of DCF after distributions to NCIs. Internally generated funds
easily finance capital expenditures and modest working capital requirements.
We expect excess cash flow to be applied opportunistically to a mix of
acquisitions and share repurchases. We assume the combination of stock
buy-backs and acquisitions will be roughly $400 million to $500 million or
more annually, compared with $1.4 billion in 2011.
Our view of DaVita's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions
and expectations:
-- We expect sources of liquidity, mainly FFO, to exceed uses by about
1.5x over the next 12 months. We assume about $310 million of capital spending
and a $130 million working capital increase in 2012.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with an unlikely
30% drop in EBITDA. Moreover, DaVita could curtail share repurchases and
acquisitions if liquidity was constrained.
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, DaVita had $394 million of cash and $298 million
of funds available from a $350 million revolving credit facility, after
deducting $52 million committed for letters of credit.
-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, there was substantial headroom under DaVita's
loan covenants and we expect this to continue.
Recovery analysis
Our rating on DaVita's senior secured debt is 'BB', one notch above the
corporate credit rating, and our rating on its senior unsecured debt is 'B',
two notches below the corporate credit rating. Our recovery rating on the
senior secured debt is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to
90%) recovery of principal, and our recovery rating on the senior unsecured
debt is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of
principal, both in the event of payment default. For our complete recovery
analysis, please see the recovery report on DaVita Inc., to be published
following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our outlook on DaVita is stable. We believe the company will continue to
generate strong cash flow from its position as a market leader in the dialysis
service sector, and it is well-placed relative to others to respond to the
evolving reimbursement environment. We believe DaVita will aggressively
execute substantial acquisitions and share repurchases, as it has in the past.
However, if we are convinced that it will choose to direct cash to debt
reduction, leading to lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA averaging about 3.5x on a
sustained basis, we could raise our ratings on DaVita. If DaVita makes
larger-than-expected debt-financed acquisitions or stock repurchases, or takes
other shareholder-friendly actions that keep leverage above 5x, we could lower
our ratings. Debt-financed stock repurchases of $1,630 million would boost
adjusted leverage above 5.0x, based on 2011 EBITDA. Although not likely, we
could also lower our ratings if adverse trends, possibly attributable to payor
mix, reimbursements, or regulatory-based developments, weaken DaVita's
business risk profile and significantly erode its profitability.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Evaluates U.S. Health Care Service
Companies That Invest In Joint Ventures, Oct. 20, 2011
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008