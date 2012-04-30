Apr 30 -

Summary analysis -- DaVita Inc.

Rationale

The rating on Denver-based DaVita Inc., a dialysis service provider, reflects its "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of DaVita's business overwhelmingly reflects its dependence on the treatment of a single disease and its exposure to potential adverse changes in payor mix and reimbursement. Its fair business risk profile also recognizes positive attributes of the sector, such as steady demand from patients with end-stage renal disease for essential dialysis treatments, favorable demographic trends, and relatively low investment requirements.

We expect DaVita's revenues to grow about 10% in 2012, incorporating the September 2011 acquisition of DSI Renal Inc., and at a mid-single-digit annual rate thereafter. We expect treatment growth at DaVita's existing centers to slightly exceed the 3.5% to 4.0% annual growth in total U.S. dialysis patients, with incremental revenue growth coming from newly opened and acquired clinics. We expect DaVita's profit margins to remain stable, supporting continued generation of robust discretionary cash flow (DCF).

Payor mix is an important credit consideration for U.S. dialysis service companies. Medicare does not fully reimburse dialysis providers for treatment cost, and government programs (mainly Medicare and Medicare Advantage) pay for about 90% of the treatments DaVita provides. DaVita loses money on each Medicare treatment. Thus, the percent of treatments that commercial insurers cover, the commercial insurers' pricing, and efficient management practices are important. In recent years, DaVita has experienced some erosion in the percent of revenue from private payors, most likely because of high unemployment and improved patient mortality (commercial insurance does not cover more than 33 months of treatments). Moreover DaVita has experienced downward pressure on its realized payment rates from commercial payors. In 2011, commercial insurers accounted for 34% of DaVita's dialysis revenue, down from 35% in 2008, but only 11% of 2011 treatments were covered by commercial payors (10% at the end of the year). We expect commercial payors will continue to be very aggressive in their negotiations with dialysis-service providers.

In addition to reimbursement pressure from commercial payors, major changes in Medicare reimbursement are underway. A key feature of this new regime, which began in 2011, is a bundled payment, replacing separate reimbursements for services and injected pharmaceuticals. The bundled reimbursement contributed to a 2% decline in DaVita's revenue per treatment in 2011. Oral drugs are slated to be added to the bundle in 2014, which could place further pressure on profitability. The Medicare base reimbursement rate rose 2.1% in 2012, which we believe may not cover DaVita's cost increases. The 2011 Budget Control Act will result in a 2% across-the-board cut (sequestration) in Medicare reimbursement in 2013 unless the law is amended. We estimate this could reduce DaVita's 2013 revenue and EBITDA by about $100 million. Beginning in 2012, Medicare reimbursements will be partly linked to clinical outcomes for patients, primarily anemia management. A broader array of performance metrics will be added in 2014. We believe DaVita could benefit from this Quality Incentive Program. Overall, we believe the combined effects of Medicare changes in 2012 and beyond are not likely to significantly affect DaVita's credit metrics.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, DaVita served approximately 142,000 patients through a network of about 1,800 outpatient centers and 900 hospitals. Similar to some other health care firms with a "fair" business risk profile, DaVita has a strong position in a relatively narrow business with considerable risks. DaVita and Fresenius, each with about 30% to 35% of the U. S. dialysis market, are by far the leading players. The remainder of the market is fairly fragmented, although consolidation is occurring. DaVita's size and geographic diversity give it advantages over smaller competitors because it can more easily undertake increased spending for information technology infrastructure and it has leverage to negotiate with large commercial payors and suppliers. DaVita and 'BB+'-rated Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA have had similar returns on capital and EBITDA margins. We view Fresenius' business risk more favorably because it is substantially more diverse, both geographically and in the range of services and products it offers.

DaVita's EBITDA margin has been quite stable for at least six years, despite price pressure from third-party payors and changes in the Medicare reimbursement scheme. We expect this measure to remain around 19% to 20% (as reported) in the years ahead, reflecting DaVita's demonstrated ability to manage its costs, integrate acquisitions, and adapt to evolving third-party reimbursement. Profitability benefited from reduced drug utilization in 2010 and 2011, but we assume utilization has stabilized. Our base-case forecast indicates return on capital will remain in the 13% to 14% range.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 3.9x. Our adjustments include the capitalization of operating leases; we add stock compensation expense to EBITDA; and we deduct net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (NCIs) from EBITDA when measuring debt leverage. We expect adjusted leverage to remain above 3.5x and it may temporarily exceed 4.0x for acquisitions and/or share repurchases. We project the adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio will remain approximately 20%. Given our expectations for acquisitions and shareholder returns, we do not expect debt reduction.

Liquidity

DaVita's liquidity is strong, underpinned by its consistent and substantial generation of DCF after distributions to NCIs. Internally generated funds easily finance capital expenditures and modest working capital requirements. We expect excess cash flow to be applied opportunistically to a mix of acquisitions and share repurchases. We assume the combination of stock buy-backs and acquisitions will be roughly $400 million to $500 million or more annually, compared with $1.4 billion in 2011.

Our view of DaVita's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions and expectations:

-- We expect sources of liquidity, mainly FFO, to exceed uses by about 1.5x over the next 12 months. We assume about $310 million of capital spending and a $130 million working capital increase in 2012.

-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with an unlikely 30% drop in EBITDA. Moreover, DaVita could curtail share repurchases and acquisitions if liquidity was constrained.

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, DaVita had $394 million of cash and $298 million of funds available from a $350 million revolving credit facility, after deducting $52 million committed for letters of credit.

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, there was substantial headroom under DaVita's loan covenants and we expect this to continue.

Recovery analysis

Our rating on DaVita's senior secured debt is 'BB', one notch above the corporate credit rating, and our rating on its senior unsecured debt is 'B', two notches below the corporate credit rating. Our recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal, and our recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal, both in the event of payment default. For our complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on DaVita Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our outlook on DaVita is stable. We believe the company will continue to generate strong cash flow from its position as a market leader in the dialysis service sector, and it is well-placed relative to others to respond to the evolving reimbursement environment. We believe DaVita will aggressively execute substantial acquisitions and share repurchases, as it has in the past. However, if we are convinced that it will choose to direct cash to debt reduction, leading to lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA averaging about 3.5x on a sustained basis, we could raise our ratings on DaVita. If DaVita makes larger-than-expected debt-financed acquisitions or stock repurchases, or takes other shareholder-friendly actions that keep leverage above 5x, we could lower our ratings. Debt-financed stock repurchases of $1,630 million would boost adjusted leverage above 5.0x, based on 2011 EBITDA. Although not likely, we could also lower our ratings if adverse trends, possibly attributable to payor mix, reimbursements, or regulatory-based developments, weaken DaVita's business risk profile and significantly erode its profitability.

