Jan 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to Export-Import Bank of India's (EXIM India) proposed benchmark size dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes. The rating on the 10-year notes reflects the long-term counterparty credit rating on EXIM India (BBB-/Negative/A-3). The notes are drawn down from EXIM India's US$6 billion medium-term note program, also rated 'BBB-'.

The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of EXIM India. They shall at all times rank at par among themselves and with all other unsecured obligations of the bank.

The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

