May 01 - Fitch Ratings says in its latest European CMBS bulletin that half of the loans that were originally scheduled to mature in April 2012 have had their maturity dates extended, increasing the overall proportion of extended loans to 40%. In total, around EUR9.5bn due since the onset of the global crisis remains outstanding in light of loan extensions.

Servicers may be able to improve a loan's exit position in return for granting an extension. The majority of extensions granted have featured additional equity injections, or have had their terms amended to prevent cash from being released to the borrower. While improvements in a loan's creditworthiness tend to be favourable for CMBS ratings, this must be set against the time remaining until bond maturity, which is the deadline for credit given in rating analysis.

The Maturity Repayment Index fell to 38.6% from 41.2% during April 2012, due to the paucity of loan redemptions during the month. Of the 23 loans (EUR2.2bn) scheduled to mature in April, only two loans repaid in full, driving the unpaid balance of matured loans up 17.4% to EUR15.6bn. Of the 276 loans that have matured since 2007, 108 have repaid in full, while 16 have realised a loss.

