May 01 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB-' issue rating to the subordinated Series 4 notes to be issued by Gazprombank (BB+/Stable/B; Russia national scale 'ruAA+') via GPB Eurobond Finance PLC.

The bond placement totals US$500 million and will form part of Gazprombank's loan participation note program, equivalent to US$10 billion. The subordinated Series 4 notes have a seven-year maturity and a fixed 7.25% interest rate to be paid semi-annually. The proceeds of the bond issue will be used to provide a subordinated loan to Gazprombank, and repayment of bonds is linked to the repayment of the corresponding subordinated loan. The described transaction structure is subject to approval from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR) with regards to the structure of the subordinated loan agreement in line with the CBR's Regulation 215-P.

The bond is rated two notches below the long-term counterparty credit rating on Gazprombank. This accounts for the structural subordinated nature of the loan that GPB Eurobond Finance PLC will provide to Gazprombank from the proceeds of the Series 4 bond issue, and that repayment of the Series 4 bond issue is linked to repayment of the corresponding subordinated loan, in accordance with the Standard & Poor's methodology on rating bank hybrid capital instruments.

Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Gazprombank on its 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Russia and the bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, and "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The long-term rating incorporates two notches of support above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), reflecting Gazprombank's status as a government-related entity. The SACP is 'bb-'.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gazprombank's main rating factors will remain unchanged over the next 12 months. We expect Gazprombank's asset quality to remain better than the system average, capital to increase in proportion to risk assets, and earnings to improve, thanks to increasing commercial banking revenues and decreasing dependence on volatile gains from investments.

We could take a positive rating action if Gazprombank improved its risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification to above 10%. Sales of noncore assets and a substantial shift in revenues toward recurring commercial banking business would also be positive rating factors. We could also raise the ratings on Gazprombank if, in our opinion, the bank's link with the Russian government strengthened.

We would consider lowering the ratings on Gazprombank if its current capital adequacy and asset quality weakened. Other potentially negative developments would be a weakening in the bank's risk profile and an increase in its appetite for market risk. We could also lower the rating if we considered that the bank's role or link with the government had become less important, leading to lower expected support from the Russian government.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- BICRA On Russia Revised To Group '7' From Group '8', Nov. 9, 2011