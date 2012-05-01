(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 01 -
Ratings -- Turkey (Republic of) ----------------------------------- 01-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Turkey
Local currency BBB-/Stable/A-3
Foreign currency BB/Stable/B Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 900123
Mult. CUSIP6: 900147
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Sep-2011 BBB-/A-3 BB/B
19-Feb-2010 BB+/B BB/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
TRY8.284 bil 9.% nts due 05/21/2014 BBB- 20-Sep-2011
TRY1.71 bil 2.% nts due 01/29/2014 BBB- 23-Jan-2012
TRY2.147 bil 5.% nts due 12/04/2013 BBB- 23-Jan-2012
TRY1.09 bil 1.25% nts due 05/04/2016 BBB- 23-Jan-2012
TRY3.004 bil zero cpn nts due 07/17/2013 BBB- 23-Jan-2012