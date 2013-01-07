(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' rating and 'axBB+' ASEAN regional scale rating to the proposed issue of up to US$130 million senior notes guaranteed by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk. (BB-/Stable/--; axBB+/--) and some of its subsidiaries. Theta Capital Pte. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that Lippo Karawaci owns, will issue the notes, which are due in 2020.

Lippo Karawaci intends to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance the outstanding balance of 2015 notes issued by Sigma Capital Pte. Ltd., another SPV of Lippo Karawaci. We don't expect this transaction to result in significant debt increase, but it would further ease Lippo Karawaci's debt maturity profile. For this reason, the corporate credit rating of Lippo Karawaci is not affected.

The terms and conditions of the proposed notes are similar to the 2020 notes issued on Nov. 14, 2012. The rating on the proposed notes is similar to the ratings on Theta Capital's existing notes--US$250 million due in 2019 and US$273.3 million due in 2020.

The 'BB-' corporate credit rating reflects the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile, driven by its significant capital expenditure plans and exposure to volatile cash flows from the cyclical property development business. Lippo Karawaci's "fair" business risk profile, represented by its dominant position in the domestic property market and its strong financial flexibility, given its good access to equity and capital markets, temper the above weaknesses.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's strong growth from its property development and healthcare businesses, good profitability, and adequate liquidity will translate into credit protection metrics that are appropriate for the rating in the next 12-18 months.

We expect Lippo Karawaci's operating performance to remain strong in the next 12-18 months. That performance would be supported by good economic growth in Indonesia, which culminates in robust demand for the company's properties and healthcare services, and increased occupancy at its hotels and shopping malls. We also expect Lippo Karawaci to exercise the financial flexibility of selling stabilized hotels and shopping malls into its sponsored real estate investment trusts. We forecast Lippo Karawaci's ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA at about 4.2x-4.4x for the next 12-18 months based on our base-case scenario, compared with 4.5x as of Sept. 30, 2012.

