May 01 - Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, says that as of last Friday's market close average global CDS liquidity is at its highest level since March 2006 (when Fitch's liquidity scores data began), driven by a surge in liquidity for both developed and emerging market sovereigns over the past month.

"CDS liquidity on Belgium moved up seven regional percentile rankings in the past month, making it now the second most liquid sovereign behind Italy, whilst Germany and France also both experienced notable upticks in liquidity that have left their CDS trading in the thirty-fifth and fifth regional percentiles respectively," said Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions, New York.

In emerging markets, CDS liquidity on Columbia and Venezuela saw the biggest jumps of fifteen and eight regional percentiles respectively, leaving Fitch's developed and emerging market sovereign liquidity indices at 7.63 and 7.78, versus 7.95 and 8.04 one month previously (the lower the score the higher the CDS liquidity).

At the corporate level, the CDS market is showing greatest concern over prospects for the global technology sector.

"In the past month, global technology has gone from being the least to the third least liquid sector, with average spreads widening by 14% - more than for any other corporate sector. In Europe, this has been led by Nokia, whose CDS jumped 73% wider during the period," Allmendinger added.

Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutions' Global Liquidity Scores Commentary - Issue 66