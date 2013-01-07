Jan 07 -
Overview
-- France-based beauty and cosmetics packaging manufacturer Albea Group
has acquired the cosmetics business of U.K.-based consumer packaging group
Rexam PLC for about $455 million.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Albea
Beauty Holdings S.A. (Albea).
-- At the same time, we are assigning our 'B+' issue rating to Albea's
EUR200 million senior secured notes and $385 million senior secured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Albea has the capacity to
reduce its debt leverage steadily over the medium term, based on our forecast
of improvements in the group's operating performance.
Rating Action
On Jan. 7, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
long-term corporate credit rating to France-based beauty and cosmetics
packaging manufacturer Albea Beauty Holdings S.A. (Albea). The outlook is
stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to Albea's EUR200 million
senior secured notes (due 2019) and $385 million senior secured notes (also
due 2019). The recovery rating on these notes is '4', indicating our
expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in the event of a payment default.