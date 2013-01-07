Jan 07 -
Overview
-- U.K. bookmaker and gaming company William Hill PLC has announced a proposed
debt-funded acquisition of the Australian operations of online sports betting company
Sportingbet PLC (not rated).
-- We do not think that that this transaction will affect our view of William Hill's
"satisfactory" business risk and "significant" financial risk profiles.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on
William Hill.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view of William Hill's recession-resilient retail
business, strong operating cash flows, fast-growing online business, and increased international
diversification outside its core U.K. market.
Rating Action
On Jan. 7, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed at 'BB+' its long-term
corporate credit rating on U.K. bookmaker and gaming company William Hill PLC. The outlook is
stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our issue rating on William Hill's senior unsecured notes at
'BB+'. The recovery rating on the notes is unchanged at '3', reflecting our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of default.