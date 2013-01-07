Jan 07 -

Overview

-- U.K. bookmaker and gaming company William Hill PLC has announced a proposed debt-funded acquisition of the Australian operations of online sports betting company Sportingbet PLC (not rated).

-- We do not think that that this transaction will affect our view of William Hill's "satisfactory" business risk and "significant" financial risk profiles.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on William Hill.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of William Hill's recession-resilient retail business, strong operating cash flows, fast-growing online business, and increased international diversification outside its core U.K. market.

Rating Action

On Jan. 7, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed at 'BB+' its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. bookmaker and gaming company William Hill PLC. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our issue rating on William Hill's senior unsecured notes at 'BB+'. The recovery rating on the notes is unchanged at '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of default.