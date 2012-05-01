(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 01 - The risk to insurance companies of consumers demanding
their money early on guaranteed savings products is increasing as early
surrender penalties reduce and households' disposable income is squeezed by the
tough macroeconomic environment, Fitch Ratings says.
If European households, stretched by cuts to public expenditure, increased tax
rates and low growth, demand their money back on life insurance products,
insurers may have to sell assets to fund that repayment. In many cases these
assets are bank and sovereign bonds of peripheral eurozone countries, whose
prices have declined since June 2011 and which may be trading well below their
book value.
If the number of clients who pull their insurance products increases
significantly, insurers may need to eat into their capital to fund the
repayments. This would put pressure on insurers' credit profiles.
The problem is becoming more pressing because penalties for redeeming life
insurance products early are falling. In recent years, life insurance companies
have reduced early redemption penalties to make their savings products more
attractive to customers. Guaranteed interest products in the 1990s paid much
higher guaranteed returns and as a result could include less favourable
redemption terms without reducing demand for such products.
Low interest rates mean that savings products with investment guarantees have
put pressure on insurance companies' profitability and capital. However, the
increase in lapse rates is unlikely to come with an offsetting gain because it
is the lower guaranteed return policies that clients will redeem, with lower
surrender penalties, not the high-rate products from the 1990s.
The impact of large-scale redemptions is reduced if a life insurer has its own
agency network because the agent will often move the client into a new more
suitable product. This leaves the capital with the life insurance company and
removes the need to sell assets.
In addition to the risk of increasing lapse rates, life insurers are seeing
subdued growth in life insurance product sales because of the limited
attractiveness of savings products in the current low interest rate environment.
