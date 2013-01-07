Jan 07 -

Summary analysis -- DynCorp International Inc. -------------------- 07-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Virginia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--

21-Jun-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Falls Church, Va.-based military contractor DynCorp International Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the company's sales will continue to increase in the near term but that long-term demand for DynCorp's services is uncertain. We assess the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" because of its high debt following a 2010 leveraged buyout by Cerberus Capital Management L.P. We assess DynCorp's business risk profile as "weak" because of increased price competition, limited contract diversity, the risky nature of some of its operations, and possible changes to U.S. foreign policy. The ratings benefit somewhat from the firm's leading market positions. We view DynCorp's management and governance to be "fair."

Credit protection measures have benefitted from debt reduction, combined with a moderate increase in earnings and cash flow in recent months. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt improved to 13% for the past 12 months ended Sept. 28, 2012, compared with about 10% in 2011. Similarly, debt to EBITDA improved to 4.6x from 5.3x in 2011. This ratio now falls within our expected range for the rating of between 4.5x and 5x. However, a possible reduction in future demand for DynCorp's services may limit further credit ratio improvement or result in deterioration.