===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- DynCorp International Inc. -------------------- 07-Jan-2013
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Virginia
Primary SIC: Business
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 26817C
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--
21-Jun-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Falls Church, Va.-based military contractor DynCorp
International Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the
company's sales will continue to increase in the near term but that long-term
demand for DynCorp's services is uncertain. We assess the company's financial
risk profile as "aggressive" because of its high debt following a 2010
leveraged buyout by Cerberus Capital Management L.P. We assess DynCorp's
business risk profile as "weak" because of increased price competition,
limited contract diversity, the risky nature of some of its operations, and
possible changes to U.S. foreign policy. The ratings benefit somewhat from the
firm's leading market positions. We view DynCorp's management and governance
to be "fair."
Credit protection measures have benefitted from debt reduction, combined with
a moderate increase in earnings and cash flow in recent months. Funds from
operations (FFO) to debt improved to 13% for the past 12 months ended Sept.
28, 2012, compared with about 10% in 2011. Similarly, debt to EBITDA improved
to 4.6x from 5.3x in 2011. This ratio now falls within our expected range for
the rating of between 4.5x and 5x. However, a possible reduction in future
demand for DynCorp's services may limit further credit ratio improvement or
result in deterioration.