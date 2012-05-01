May 01 -

Overview

-- South Africa-headquartered paper and packaging producer Mondi Group (Mondi) improved its operating and financial performance in 2011, and its credit metrics remain strong compared with the levels we consider commensurate with the current rating.

-- We believe that Mondi's improved performance has provided the group with a cushion to withstand potentially weakening operating conditions in 2012.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Mondi to positive from stable and affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that Mondi may be able to sustain the improvement in its credit metrics, despite potentially weakening operating conditions in 2012.

Rating Action

On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to positive from stable its outlook on South Africa-headquartered paper and packaging producer Mondi Group (Mondi). At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Mondi. In addition, we affirmed our 'BBB-' issue rating on the group's senior unsecured debt.