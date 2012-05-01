LONDON May 1 An internal probe at Rupert
Murdoch's British newspaper arm found no evidence of wrongdoing
within the group's Times and Sunday Times papers, the media
mogul said on Tuesday.
The 81-year-old head of News Corp said the group
had found no evidence of illegal conduct at the respected
British papers other than one incident which it made public
months ago.
An internal investigation into the Sun tabloid, also part of
his British newspaper arm, has resulted in a string of arrests
over allegations of bribing public officials.
Murdoch announced the result of the probe into the Times
papers in a statement released in response to a highly critical
parliamentary report that blamed him for a culture which allowed
a phone hacking scandal to develop at the now defunct News of
the World tabloid.
"Today's report comes at a time when our business has never
been stronger and we continue to demonstrate strong operational
excellence focused on returning maximum value to all of our
stockholders," he said.