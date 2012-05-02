May 02 -

-- We raised our ratings on U.S.-based Alico to 'AA-' on May 1, 2012, based on our view that the insurer is now core to the MetLife group. The outlook on Alico is stable.

-- We raised our ratings on MetLife Alico Japan to 'AA-/A-1+', reflecting its core status within the Alico and MetLife organizations.

-- The outlook on MetLife Alico Japan is negative, reflecting the negative outlook on the sovereign ratings on Japan.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its long-term financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on MetLife Alico Life Insurance KK (MetLife Alico Japan) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. At the same time, we raised the short-term counterparty credit rating on MetLife Alico Japan to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. The outlook on the long-term ratings is negative.

On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's raised the long-term financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on American Life Insurance Co. (Alico) to 'AA-' from 'A+' (see "MetLife Inc. And Subsidiaries Ratings Affirmed, Alico Upgraded; Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative," published May 1, 2012), reflecting our view that Alico is now considered core to the MetLife group, given successful integration of Alico's markets, distribution channels, and product sets into the MetLife group during the past 18 months. We view MetLife Alico Japan as a core operating subsidiary of Alico, and now as a core subsidiary of the MetLife group. We hold this view because MetLife Alico Japan makes large capital and earnings contributions to Alico and the MetLife group, and the MetLife group has a strong commitment to Alico's operations in Japan.

The negative outlook on MetLife Alico Japan reflects that on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). Although the outlook on MetLife group's core operating companies, including Alico, is stable, MetLife Alico Japan's ultimate ratings and outlook are constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan, considering that its operational presence is limited to Japan and a high percentage of its investment assets consist of domestic assets.

