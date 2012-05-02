(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Delhi Transco Limited's (DTL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect DTL's strong operational, financial and strategic linkages with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GoNCTD) and its position as a key vehicle in furthering GoNCTD's social and infrastructural obligations in Delhi's power sector. The ratings benefit from DTL's monopoly status in its license area, and its high operating efficiencies with a network availability of 98.58% in the financial year ended March 2011. The ratings also reflect low business risks in a regulated tariff regime, although regulatory uncertainty continues to weigh on certain tariff dues.

The ratings further incorporate the conversion of INR2.39bn of GoNCTD's debt into equity in FY11 and injection of INR800m by Delhi Power Company Limited in FY11 which has increased DTL's net worth. The ratings also factor in a favourable order by Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) allowing DTL a INR4.84bn recovery on account of incorrect deduction of certain interest capitalisation and revision to O&M expenses over FY08-11.

The ratings are, however, constrained by an increase in receivables to INR3.78bn in FY11 (FY10: 2.98bn), a result of non-receipt of past power purchase bills amounting to INR2.3bn raised by DTL on successor entities till FY11. The ratings also factor in its lower-than-expected capex of INR9.34bn during FY08-11, compared with INR22.75bn capex approved in the annual revenue requirement (ARR) by DERC. The lower actual capex means DERC will claw back an estimated amount of INR2.62bn from DTL in excess revenue calculated based on the approved capex estimate. The ratings also factor in DTL's substantial capex programme for FY12-15 entailing an investment of INR30.7bn, to be funded in the debt/equity ratio of 70:30 that would eventually lead to higher net adjusted financial leverage (FY11: 3.51x).

The ratings also factor in a non-recovery of INR9.33bn arrears from Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB) till FY11 despite a favourable ruling from the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (ATE) on their recovery through the tariff mechanism. This is because DERC appealed against the ATE order in Supreme Court, whose decision is still pending.

The ratings would benefit from resolution of past dues, no further accumulation of dues from distribution companies operating in Delhi and an improvement in the regulatory process resulting in timely receipt of past dues. Non-recovery of past dues, build-up in receivables from distribution companies in Delhi or a weakening of linkages with GoNCTD would be negative for the ratings.

Incorporated in 2002, DTL is a state-owned transmission utility which operates in the national capital region of Delhi. In FYE11, the company had revenues of INR4.5bn (FY10: INR 3.3bn), EBITDA of INR3.5bn (INR2.2bn) and profit after tax of INR1.34bn (INR773m).

Fitch has also affirmed DTL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR5bn long term loans: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR2bn bond programme: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR5bn proposed bond programme: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR1bn non-fund based working capital bank facility carved out of long-term bank loan facility: 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'