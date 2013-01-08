(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea-based Kookmin Bank's (KB, 'A'/Stable)
proposed issue of three-year senior unsecured notes of up to USD300m an expected rating of
'A(EXP)'.
The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD8bn global medium-term
note (GMTN) programme. Proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's
general purposes, including rolling over or repaying maturing foreign currency
debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents conforming to the information already received.
The notes are rated at the same level as KB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's IDR is driven by the bank's
'A' Viability Rating (VR). Any change in KB's VR will directly affect the IDR
and, therefore, the programme's rating.
KB's VR is underpinned by its large domestic retail franchise and strong
capitalisation. It also reflects KB's contracting margins, adequate loan
quality, and below-average liquidity and funding profile by international
standards. However, the latter is mitigated by ordinary support from the Korean
authorities.
The Stable Outlook on KB's IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank can
withstand a reasonable level of financial stress and asset quality deterioration
without threatening its rating, due to its strong capitalisation and franchise.
A sustainable, significant improvement in KB's profitability, loan quality, and
foreign-currency funding and liquidity profile may result in positive rating
action for the bank. However, Fitch views such prospects as remote, due to a
subdued operating environment and a weak foreign currency retail deposit base in
South Korea.
A negative rating action may result from an increase in the bank's risk
appetite, reflected in rapid loan growth or deteriorating loan quality, leading
to erosion of its capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of
KB's loans to households and self-employed individuals to deteriorate
substantially in the foreseeable future given South Korea's low unemployment
rate. Any sizeable M&A activity by its parent, KB Financial Group, may also
trigger a rating review for KB's ratings.
KB is the largest bank in South Korea, accounting for 14% (USD232bn) of total
assets and 17% of total deposits at end-June 2012.