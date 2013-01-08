Jan 08 -
Summary analysis -- Asahi Kasei Mortgage Corp. -------------------- 08-Jan-2013
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers
and
correspondents
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Nov-2010 A/-- A/--
Rationale
Our ratings on Japan-based home mortgage lender Asahi Kasei Mortgage Corp.
(A/Negative/--) reflect its close operating and financial relationships with
ultimate parent Asahi Kasei Corp., direct parent Asahi Kasei Homes Corp., and
other Asahi Kasei group companies. The ratings also reflect its capacity, from
the point of view of our credit analysis, as the captive finance division of
the group; and its excellent asset quality. Constraining the ratings are
susceptibility to the entire group's credit quality and business strategies.
Also constraining the ratings is the possibility that Asahi Kasei Corp. may
need a substantial amount of time to improve its financial position following
weak earnings in its core chemicals business.
Asahi Kasei Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Homes Corp.,
a 100%-owned consolidated subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corp. Asahi Kasei Mortgage
provides lending and servicing operations to purchasers of houses and
condominium apartments from Asahi Kasei Homes and Asahi Kasei Fudosan Corp.,
also a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Homes. Asahi Kasei Mortgage also
undertakes handling and servicing operations for the Japan Housing Finance
Agency's (JHF) "Flat 35" long-term fixed rate mortgage loans. Asahi Kasei
Mortgage specializes in operations for Asahi Kasei group companies. As such,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services treats Asahi Kasei Mortgage as the group's
captive finance division and regards the company's operating and financial
integrity with Asahi Kasei and its group companies as extremely high.
Consequently, the ratings on Asahi Kasei Mortgage reflect the credit quality
of the entire Asahi Kasei group.
Asahi Kasei Homes' "Hebel Haus" brand--a built-to-order system aimed
exclusively at high-income homebuyers--is highly competitive, mainly in large
metropolitan areas, and orders have continued to grow. Standard & Poor's
expects Asahi Kasei Homes' strong product competitiveness, sales capabilities,
and solid customers to underpin Asahi Kasei Mortgage's business. In general,
the housing business is susceptible to changes in government financial support
for homebuyers. However, streamlined sales and marketing continuously enhance
Asahi Kasei Mortgage's profitability, somewhat reducing the effect of
government policy.
New orders in Asahi Kasei Mortgage's lending business dropped sharply toward
the end of fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), mainly owing to the many
customers who opted to use "Flat 35" loans. However, following the Sept. 30,
2011, cessation of applications for the very low, preferential rates provided
temporarily under the "Flat 35" loan program, the company's own housing loans
with preferential lending rates have attracted a gradual flow of new
customers. The company's strict risk management standards lead us to believe
the new loans are unlikely to lower Asahi Kasei Mortgage's asset quality.
In Standard & Poor's view, Asahi Kasei Mortgage's lending operation has
excellent asset quality. The company securitizes its mortgage loan claims but
the company continues to hold subordinated beneficial interests. As such, we
believe Asahi Kasei Mortgage still assumes the credit risk on such loans.
Nevertheless, the company's asset quality is extremely sound, in our view: it
has had no charge-offs, or even arrears of greater than a month, since it
began operations in 2004. Standard & Poor's is also of the opinion that the
overall lower credit risk of the residential mortgage loans has significantly
benefited the company's sound asset quality, which is further supported by the
group's focus on high-income homebuyers, Asahi Kasei Mortgage's conservative
underwriting policy, and its record of promptly resolving short-term arrears.
We, based on the aforementioned factors, expect credit risk related to Asahi
Kasei Mortgage's residential mortgage loans to remain within a manageable
range, although the company may incur credit costs in the future as the loans
age.
The Asahi Kasei group engages in a wide range of businesses, including
petrochemicals, electronic components and materials, housing, construction
materials, pharmaceuticals, and medical services. Sales of products with high
market shares and which are high-value-added account for a large proportion of
the group's overall earnings. As a result, Standard & Poor's believes the
group's earnings are relatively stable. The group is likely to make its
business more stable by diversifying operations and strengthening its
nonchemicals businesses to underpin earnings. For example, the group is
strengthening the earnings of its health care business through its acquisition
of U.S. health care equipment maker ZOLL Medical Corp., which it completed in
April 2012. In addition, it has launched a new drug with potential to support
earnings growth. The group has also improved the profitability of its housing
business in recent years.
Weak earnings in Asahi Kasei Corp.'s core chemicals business amid a fall in
Asian markets makes profitability likely to take time to recover, in our view.
Also, the debt-financed acquisition of ZOLL Medical has worsened Asahi Kasei
Corp.'s financial position (after adjustments for captive finance operations).
The ratio of its funds from operations (FFO, before adjustments for changes in
working capital) to total debt on a consolidated basis was 58.5% as of March
31, 2012, but plummeted to 26.1% as of Sept. 30, 2012, following its
acquisition of ZOLL Medical. Nevertheless, we expect the nonchemical
businesses to help Asahi Kasei Corp.'s profits and cash flows recover
gradually, lifting the ratio to the mid 30%-40% range by March 31, 2013.
Liquidity
We assess Asahi Kasei Mortgage's liquidity as "adequate," according to our
criteria, reflecting the liquidity of both the company and Asahi Kasei Corp.
Asahi Kasei Mortgage securitizes its loan claims to meet its long-term
financing needs, and for short-term working capital it relies on Asahi Kasei
Homes Corp. Despite limited sources, Asahi Kasei Mortgage has sufficient
liquidity for its funding needs. In addition, Asahi Kasei Corp. also maintains
adequate liquidity on a consolidated basis.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We see at least a one-in-three likelihood that a
recovery in earnings in Asahi Kasei Corp.'s chemicals business will require
more time, which, in turn, would slow recovery of its financial position. We
may consider lowering the ratings on Asahi Kasei Mortgage if we reduce our
assessment of the group's credit quality owing to a slow recovery in the
profitability of the group's chemicals business, which would further stall
improvement in the group's financial performance. We may lower the ratings if
we see Asahi Kasei Corp.'s FFO to debt as unlikely to recover to 40% in the
next 12 months. We may also downgrade Asahi Kasei Mortgage if its asset
quality deteriorates considerably because of an increase in loans in arrears
or if the company's position as the group's captive finance division changes.
On the other hand, we may consider revising the outlook to stable if we see
clear prospects for Asahi Kasei Corp. to swiftly improve its FFO to debt to
over 45% on a sustained basis.